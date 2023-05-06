Senior Software Engineer with Javascript and Automated testing
We are looking for Senior Software Engineer with Javascript and automated testing with one of our renowned customers in retail domain.
Background
The Sales Discount Management (SDM) Team at responsible providing the best Webapp for our coworkers who create discounts for our products and services. We have co-workers in 30 countries using SDM in various ways. We are looking for our next awesome colleague to join us in our journey to grow our product into the easiest and most productive discount management system we can.
The team is an autonomous, multi-disciplinary and creative group of people coming from different backgrounds. You got your Backenders, Fullstackers, Product Specialists and Product Owner, and maybe soon a Data Analyst. A friendly bunch who are always willing to help, all you gotta do is ask. Working together to keep code clean, as well as keeping a good and steady pace of features/value we deliver to production is the tightrope we help each other walk every day.
The scope of the services:
Remote or on-site Software Engineer with a passion for delivering quality software.
Requirements
Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills etc
• Excellent Javascript + Typescript skills
• Experience with automated testing (unit testing, end 2 end testing etc.)
• Excellent communication (English) and collaboration skills
• Agile mindset
• DevOps mindset
• UX skills
Nice to have:
• Backend skills
• Java experience
What 3 things are most important?
•
Excellent Javascript and/or Typescript skills
• Experience with automated testing (unit testing, end 2 end testing etc.)
• Excellent communication (English) and collaboration skills Ersättning
