Senior Software Engineer at Spiideo
2023-07-20
Spiideo stands at the forefront of revolutionizing sports video recording, analysis, and streaming. Our innovative automated cloud-based solutions are reshaping the landscape, striking the perfect balance between performance, simplicity, and accessibility, and are trusted by professional and amateur teams worldwide.
The Opportunity
We seek a passionate and seasoned Senior Software Engineer to contribute to our game-changing approach to sports analytics. If you are a talented software and cloud services architect, have deep expertise in full-stack development for SaaS, and have extensive knowledge of AWS, you're the missing piece to our puzzle.
In this role, you'll apply your skills to enhance our product's end-to-end experience, specifically our AutoDataTM feature, an advanced game event and player tracking data solution. With your help, we aim to make our data-driven insights more accessible, actionable, and effective.
Core Responsibilities
• Architect, design, and develop software and cloud service solutions
• Build and maintain sophisticated web services using the AWS platform
• Design and implement data architectures, with a focus on relational databases like Postgres and data modeling
• Lead full-stack development for our SaaS, encompassing REST APIs and Web Security
• Hands-on front-end development using Typescript and React
• Drive functional areas of our product and refine product specifications into solid requirements
• Effectively communicate and collaborate with stakeholders and team members to translate business needs into technical strategies
Qualifications
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field
• 5+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on software architecture design and cloud service architecture
• Proven expertise in Java and the Spring framework
• Familiarity with test-driven development using Groovy and Spock
• Experience with AWS, especially Kubernetes & Docker, Terraform, EC2, and Lambda
• Solid understanding of relational databases, including Postgres, and comfort with data modeling
• Proficiency in UML, Entity-relationship diagramming, and other architectural communication tools
• Experience in frontend development using Typescript and React
• Proactive problem-solving skills and ability to work in a dynamic environment
