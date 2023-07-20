Senior Software Engineer at Spiideo

Spiideo AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2023-07-20


Spiideo stands at the forefront of revolutionizing sports video recording, analysis, and streaming. Our innovative automated cloud-based solutions are reshaping the landscape, striking the perfect balance between performance, simplicity, and accessibility, and are trusted by professional and amateur teams worldwide.

The Opportunity

We seek a passionate and seasoned Senior Software Engineer to contribute to our game-changing approach to sports analytics. If you are a talented software and cloud services architect, have deep expertise in full-stack development for SaaS, and have extensive knowledge of AWS, you're the missing piece to our puzzle.

In this role, you'll apply your skills to enhance our product's end-to-end experience, specifically our AutoDataTM feature, an advanced game event and player tracking data solution. With your help, we aim to make our data-driven insights more accessible, actionable, and effective.

Core Responsibilities

• Architect, design, and develop software and cloud service solutions

• Build and maintain sophisticated web services using the AWS platform

• Design and implement data architectures, with a focus on relational databases like Postgres and data modeling

• Lead full-stack development for our SaaS, encompassing REST APIs and Web Security

• Hands-on front-end development using Typescript and React

• Drive functional areas of our product and refine product specifications into solid requirements

• Effectively communicate and collaborate with stakeholders and team members to translate business needs into technical strategies

Qualifications

• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field

• 5+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on software architecture design and cloud service architecture

• Proven expertise in Java and the Spring framework

• Familiarity with test-driven development using Groovy and Spock

• Experience with AWS, especially Kubernetes & Docker, Terraform, EC2, and Lambda

• Solid understanding of relational databases, including Postgres, and comfort with data modeling

• Proficiency in UML, Entity-relationship diagramming, and other architectural communication tools

• Experience in frontend development using Typescript and React

• Proactive problem-solving skills and ability to work in a dynamic environment

• Excellent communication skills, with an ability to articulate complex concepts clearly and effectively

Lön enligt överenskommelse

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Spiideo AB (org.nr 556883-4435), https://spiideo.com

Spiideo

7976791

