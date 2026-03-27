Senior Software Engineer

Datajob Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2026-03-27


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We are seeking a Senior developer to join our customers team in Lund.
You need to have deep expertise in integration, optimization, and debugging for advanced devices.
Responsibilities
• Development and customization of Android Bluetooth and WiFi stacks (HAL, framework,
drivers).
• Integration and bring-up of connectivity solutions in AOSP.
• Debugging complex RF, coexistence and interoperability issues.
• Performance tuning, power optimization and security hardening.
• Collaboration with chipset vendors and hardware teams.
Requirements
• 7+ years in Android system development.
• Proven experience with Android BT/WiFi stack, HCI, firmware interaction.
• Strong C/C++ and Linux kernel experience.
• Knowledge of networking protocols, RF behavior and coexistence.
• Experience with Android security and power management.
• Excellent debugging skills across logs, traces and over-the-air analysis.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26
E-post: info@datajob.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
DataJob Sweden AB (org.nr 556998-9501)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 36 (visa karta)
111 31  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Epicenter Stockholm

Jobbnummer
9824942


 

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