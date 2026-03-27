Senior Software Engineer
Datajob Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Datajob Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a Senior developer to join our customers team in Lund.
You need to have deep expertise in integration, optimization, and debugging for advanced devices.
Responsibilities
• Development and customization of Android Bluetooth and WiFi stacks (HAL, framework,
drivers).
• Integration and bring-up of connectivity solutions in AOSP.
• Debugging complex RF, coexistence and interoperability issues.
• Performance tuning, power optimization and security hardening.
• Collaboration with chipset vendors and hardware teams.
Requirements
• 7+ years in Android system development.
• Proven experience with Android BT/WiFi stack, HCI, firmware interaction.
• Strong C/C++ and Linux kernel experience.
• Knowledge of networking protocols, RF behavior and coexistence.
• Experience with Android security and power management.
• Excellent debugging skills across logs, traces and over-the-air analysis.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26
E-post: info@datajob.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare DataJob Sweden AB
(org.nr 556998-9501)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 36 (visa karta
)
111 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Epicenter Stockholm Jobbnummer
9824942