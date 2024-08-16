Senior Software Engineer
2024-08-16
About Us
With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is on the way to becoming the world's favorite way to shop. To help us get there, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent team-accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We're looking for people ready to achieve the extraordinary and embrace our bold ambitions as we shape the future of payments and fintech. Will you join us?
Working in small, highly collaborative teams, you and your team will have a clear mission and ownership of an important outcome that supports Klarna and our customers. At Klarna we optimize for quality, flow, fast feedback, focusing on end-to-end ownership, continuous improvement, testing, monitoring and experimentation. We aim for teams that are inclusive, helpful, and have a strong sense of ownership for the things they build. Our engineers make some of the most significant decisions for the company and we are looking for bold, open and curious developers. As a Klarnaut, you'll be inspired to contribute to the growth of one of the World's most highly valued fintech, and your work will impact the lives of our millions of users.
What You Will Do
Design and build APIs and services to power the lifecycle journey of identity and access.
Design and build customer centric identity and access products.
Design and build Terraform providers to manage the configuration of identity and access systems.
Design and build programmatic workflows to control processes.
Build and operate infrastructure.
Ensure high quality through test automation.
Design and build AI solutions to derive insights, do risk analysis and assist our customers in making informed and safe decisions efficiently.
Be part of developing a unique holistic identity and access security product.
Immerse yourself in the world of identity, access governance, privileged access governance and cyber security.
Work in a DevOps team as part of the central Klarna Engineering Platform offering.
Who You Are
Software Engineer with at least 5 years of coding experience.
Strong proficiency with Python or the willingness to learn and adapt if highly proficient in other languages. Proficiency in TypeScript and Java are also meriting.
Experience of working with REST and asynchronous APIs.
Experience managing third-party systems.
Experience with TDD (Test Driven Development), Unit tests, Integration tests, etc.
Experience working with Docker.
Experience with CI/CD tools.
Experience configuring observability and monitoring tooling.
Fluency in written and spoken English
Awesome to Have
Comprehensive understanding of the IAM, Access Governance and Cyber Security space.
You are familiar with the design and implementation of Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) and Relations-based Access control (ReBAC) frameworks.
You have practical experience with implementing and optimizing SSO and federated identity systems, with a focus on security and user experience.
Extensive experience building Infrastructure as Code and Configuration as Code solutions Experience with building Terraform providers.
Experience with AI including building for and leveraging LLMs.
Experience with LDAP directory services.
Closing
