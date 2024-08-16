Senior Software Engineer
Why we will love you
At IKEA, you're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers, give us more fun at work and spark more and better ideas. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for the many people.
We are the data platform enablers - through tooling and services we simplify life for IKEA data citizens, to democratize data
The Ingka Data Platform offers streamlined solutions to save time, gain valuable business insights, and manage costs effectively.
We as a Platform Team supports data producers, data consumers and data governance teams making products discoverable with the right design and technology, (this is done with the metadata backbone concept and components for data quality, data pipelines, data sharing etc.). The platform is enabled by technical services, software components and frameworks.
Who you are
As a person, you have experience with architecting data platforms and solutions using GCP Products & Services. You have proven ability converting requirements & user journeys into architecture and design serving as blueprint for the final product implementation. You have a technical background in software engineering and ability to drive technical activities for implementation within an engineering team. You are experienced with tech breakdowns, solution architecture and code reviews.
You have a curious nature and actively acquire new knowledge, skills, champion new methods, and processes to improve performance. Independently drive tasks and improve/find better ways.
By encouraging simplicity, efficiency, ownership, and accountability you easily collaborate with others to achieve our common goals.
To be successful as a Tech Lead in the team, you have both deep understanding of the area of expertise, as well as a broad understanding of other related areas. In addition, you have demonstrable experience in working in an Agile and DevOps working set-up. You get energized by delivering technical solutions with sustainable and scalable design and architecture.
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
As Tech Lead, your main responsibilities will include:
• Responsible for tech breakdowns, solution architecture and code reviews, mainly using GCP technology
• Converting requirements and user journeys into technical solutions - Driving technical activities for implementation within a team
• Work closely with software development teams in Retail Areas to understand application requirements and enhance platforms.
Our current technology stack:
• CI/CD: Git/Github/Github Actions
• Cloud: Google Cloud Platform
• Programming backend: Python, Terraform, Docker, Kubernetes
• Programming frontend: JavaScript/Typescript, React
Together as a Team
We're a small team quite autonomous, self-organizing and self-sufficient in many ways, which means part of our daily work is to define how we get things done together. We are based in Helsingborg & Malmö
We are passionate about collaboration and the IKEA value of togetherness where we all work together to set the direction of the team and to deliver the best possible outcome. Anyone on our team can come with ideas on things to work on and we believe in the test and learn approach.
We value development speed and data driven feedback a lot, we are responsible for the things we build throughout the whole life cycle, which means operations is an important part of our work.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
Studies show that members of underrepresented communities don't apply for jobs unless they're 100% "qualified". If this is part of the reason you hesitate to apply, we like you to reconsider and give it a chance. Maybe your profile fits our needs much better than you think. We look forward to receiving your application.
From: "Why Women Don't Apply for Jobs Unless They're 100% Qualified" by Tara Sophia Mohr, August 2014"
The role is based in Helsingborg or Malmö.
