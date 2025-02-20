Senior Software Engineer
2025-02-20
We are looking for a strong Digital Marketing Senior Software Engineer(Backend) to join our Digital Media Activation Team. For this role, it's important that you are passionate about technology, product, customer, and business. We want to see that you enjoy using technology to solve problems, not merely just to implement features. You like to have end-to-end responsibility. We are looking for missionaries, not mercenaries. We want to find engineers who are outcome focused and push themselves and the team to a higher level.
From a technology perspective, we expect that you have the ability to develop high quality code and have high quality engineering standards. We want you to have a curious nature and actively acquire new knowledge, skills, champion new methods, digital systems and processes to improve performance. We want you to learn continuously and push the team to reach our common goals.
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
As Digital Marketing Senior Software Engineer(Backend), your main responsibilities will include:
• Leading the development of a new team in Digital Media Activation, focused on data transfer to paid media channels to find lookalikes and to retarget customers
• Stakeholder management and continuous collaboration with related teams and external parties like Facebook, Instagram, Google and other paid media channels. This consists of API integrations from other teams, and helping other teams implement our platform's API's. This will be an intense collaboration which we expect you to lead
• Setting up the solution and data architecture for this new product from scratch, including data pipelines, DevOps practices and native cloud components
• Being responsible for the development of high quality (software) code which has been tested and is ready to be shipped
• Strong data analytical skills as a part of the team working on data transfer, experience or knowledge of ETL and Reverse ETL Tools
• Logging, alerting, tracing in the cloud
• Security concepts especially around transfer of personal data
• Working in agile teams in across the capability areas, contributing to the development and maintenance of products and solutions
• Applying and adhere to good practice software engineering practices (e.g. DRY principles, TDD and BDD, continuous integration, automated tests, pair programming, code reviews) within an agile/iterative development approach
• Providing support and guidance as needed to other developers and other teammates from other disciplines and encouraging good practices
• Contributing to the continuous development of standards against which software development should take place as well as exploring and bring in new technologies to boost innovation and development productivity
• Working closely together with other software engineers and cross functions to meet design requirements and ensure that digital solutions work together and fulfill business needs
YOUR SKILLSET
We first look at your values and your abilities. When the values and abilities match with our expectations for this position, we will look at your skillset.
As Digital Marketing Senior Software Engineer you must have the below skillsets:
• Strong expertise on Digital Marketing and Integration with Paid Media Channels (Facebook, Instagram, Google, DSPs, Youtube etc..)
• You have a strong understanding of microservices and cloud native technology, and you have experience with designing and creating the architecture of new platforms from scratch
• Back End development, we expect you to be tech and digital marketing technologies agnostic. You should feel comfortable working with a variety of technologies, especially with Node.js
• API developer - API 1st mindset, REST API design
• You should feel comfortable setting up DevOps tools and methods - Functional and automated testing, continuous integration and deployment
• Experience with Development on GCP - You have a good understanding of cloud storage, databases, serverless and you understand how to use cloud-native in production
• Because you will be creating a new platform which involves a lot of collaborations with other teams, we expect you to be good at stakeholder management and good at integrating with other projects and external parties
APPLY NOW
If interested, please apply via this website.
In our team we love puzzles and are always looking for ways to make things smarter, safer and more user-friendly. We all come from different backgrounds and together we enable efficient product development and production through innovative engineering. Of course we also make sure that our products live up to the highest standards of quality, design, function, price and sustainability.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-02
E-post: rosie.geraghty@ingka.com
