Senior Software Engineer - Computer Vision & Tracking
2026-01-30
Our client develops a cutting-edge, real-time golf ball tracking system using computer vision, image processing, and physical modeling. Deployed in over 1,000 golf facilities globally, this system operates under diverse real-world conditions.
OM TJÄNSTEN
This hands-on position involves deep technical contributions and close collaboration within our client's 5-engineer Tracking Core team. You will be instrumental in continuously improving an advanced real-time tracking system deployed globally, leveraging computer vision and physical modeling.
You are offered
An opportunity to work hands-on with large-scale, real-time tracking technology used at over a thousand sites worldwide. You'll join a skilled and collaborative team, tackle complex technical challenges, and contribute directly to improving a system that operates in demanding real-world conditions.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Develop and maintain components of the real-time tracking system.
• Analyze performance of tracking algorithms using data from production installations.
• Implement and validate system improvements in production environments.
• Actively participate in discussions, code reviews, and collaborative problem-solving.
• Understand interactions with local servers, camera hardware, and network configurations.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in a similar role
• Advanced knowledge in C++
• Good knowledge in Python
• Experience with Linux-based environments
• Experience with object tracking systems, computer vision, or image processing
• Strong teamwork and ability to take shared responsibility
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with Rust
• Experience with embedded Linux or edge devices
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stable
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
• Respectful
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Heltid Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
