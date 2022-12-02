Senior Software Development Engineer in Test
WHAT WE DO
At Stratiteq we help companies and organizations in becoming sustainable data-driven businesses. We do this by delivering technology and strategy implementations. We purposely choose projects that make an impact, both for our customers, our partners and for society. Our primary focus are companies within Healthcare, Real Estate and Public Transport.
We consider ourselves a community of strategy and technology craftspeople and we value our team efforts highly. We use platforms such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, Dynamics 365, Qlik, and Power BI, to name a few. Regarding our custom development deliveries, we primarily work with C#, .NET, React and Vue.
Since of 2021 Stratiteq has been a part of Aricoma, a large player in the European IT-market, this gives us an opportunity to tap into a broader competence sharing context within an international organization.
THIS IS THE JOB
As a Senior Software Development Engineer in Test at Stratiteq you will be responsible for performing automation of functional testing, performance testing, and security testing in our client projects. The role will focus on the analyst's ability to understanding testing requirements, test case creation, test execution, and reporting test results to all client's for assigned projects. We believe that collaboration is key to great quality, and you'll be working amongst software developers to find the best solutions possible. You'll be working in a complex backend system with multiple sub-systems.
The most important thing for us is that you are passionate about software development, test automation and DevOps. You'll be performing functional testing, API-testing and systemwide testing. With a positive mindset and willingness to evolve in these areas, you will fit in with our culture in an excellent way.
THIS IS YOU
To succeed as a Senior Software Development Engineer in Test at Stratiteq, continuous learning is crucial. At Stratiteq we learn from each other and share experiences from different projects. For instance, via brown bag sessions, internal conferences, or external trainings. We work closely together, and we take pride in the team effort and cheer for each other.
For this role we believe that you have:
• A background as a Software developer with programming skills in C# and Azure
• A couple of years of experience of designing and implementing test automation
• Comfortable in Swedish and English
It's a big plus if you're experienced in working with Azure DevOps, GitLab or Similar DevOps tools. Also, if you're experienced in automating CI/CD pipelines and test frameworks such as Appium or Selenium.
WHY CHOOSE STRATITEQ
Our three core values are competence, business focus, and passion. Simple as that. You'll get a benefits package focused on your development and well-being. It includes a personal yearly competence budget, a healthy work-life balance policy, and an extensive health check-up. We are proud of the different skills and characters of all our coworkers, and we look forward to getting to know yours too.
CONTACT US
We process applications on an ongoing basis, which could mean that the process ends before the final application date, so don't wait to apply (https://career.stratiteq.com/jobs/2267853-senior-software-development-engineer-in-test/4798b377-4939-45f5-a794-c748a20beb6c).
If you have any questions or care for more information, don't be a stranger. Our Talent Acquisition Specialist Bim is happy to help you.
Bim Nejdebringbim.nejdebring@stratiteq.com
073 020 62 33
