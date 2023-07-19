Senior Software developer and Cloud engineer
SeizeBit is a consulting company established in 2021 with the vision to power companies in their growth by developing their products faster and becoming more data-driven. At Seizebit we believe that the passion and curiosity of our consultants create long-term impact for our customers, democratize data usage, and develop fit-for-purpose solutions and products.
We are looking to expand our team and looking for a new Senior Software Developer and Architects with a good mix of education and previous experience. You will be responsible to understand customer needs in their product development, tech stack, collaborate with product managers and CI/CD team etc. You are ready to learn new ways of working, participate actively in agile sprints and collaborate across the team. Our consultants are guiding the way for our development and each is an important part of our chain.
Your responsibilities:
Be able to use one or several of the following programming languages and understand programming principles in Python, .Net, Go, Java, Javascript, Typescript
Has used extensively SQL in developing databases and data warehouses principles for analytics purposes.
Use Infrastructure as code IaC tools .
Create and maintain automation scripts using Terraform, Bash, and Python.
Optimize Cloud infrastructure performance, ensuring high availability and reliability. Work in GCP, AWS, Azure
Work actively with DevOps processes and used Docker/ Kubernetes while navigating Containerization and Virtualization best practices
Optimize the current code base and propose new features
Writing clean and functional code
Be able to work independently but like to cooperate in a team. It is more fun!
Have worked with Agile / Scrum methodologies
Understand the trade-off between perfect and working solutions
We offer:
Competitive salary
Wellbeing allowance
Personal approach to each developer's needs and career ambition. We have high employee satisfaction
Great and diverse team and working environment
Participation in our Consultant network
Required skills
Proven work experience as a Senior back-end developer or Senior full-stack developer
BSc/Msc degree in the relevant tech field
Fluent in English
Various profiles are welcomed with experience in both product development or enterprise development
Merit
ML/AI development, hands-on experience wit Data Science
BI implementation with e.g. Power BI
Cyber Security
