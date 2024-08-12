Senior SiC Device Reliability Engineer at Coherent
2024-08-12
Join Coherent in Stockholm as a Senior Device Reliability Engineer in the development of our next-gen SiC power semiconductors!
As a Senior Device Reliability Engineer at Coherent, you will be responsible for our SiC MOSFET reliability. Your primary responsibilities will involve reliability improvement of new technologies, risk reduction of field failures, and defect reduction in various reliability tests.If you have extensive experience in power semiconductor technologies and a deep understanding of failure mechanisms and root causes, this role is for you!Be a critical player in shaping the reliability of cutting-edge device development. Welcome with your application!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
With a history as a small start-up and now part of a global tech company, we offer you an innovative environment with state-of-the-art technology. You will be part of a team developing technologies for a sustainable future for the automotive, IT and energy sector.
Here you will:
* Make a difference! There is no "this is how we have always done". Instead, we promote innovation, trial-and-error, and learn from every prototype, experiment, and discovery.
* Work with experienced and committed colleagues, who collaborate, share best practices, knowledge, and support each other.
* Implement research into real products that will be manufactured and sold worldwide.
* Contribute to a more sustainable future! Our SiC technology minimize energy loss in power electronic used in electric vehicles, solar energy or industry.
Coherent are proud of their values as represented in I CARE: Integrity, Collaboration, Accountability, Respect, Enthusiasm and these permeate both strategies and the daily work.
Your Responsibilities
As a Senior Device Reliability Engineer with responsibility for SiC MOSFET reliability, your main work tasks are:
* Improving reliability of new technologies in yield climb to pass qualification
* Reducing risk of field failures of qualified technologies in production
* Identifying and eliminating root causes to reduce defect tails of reliability tests
The Bigger Picture
You will be part of a team consisting of other engineers, where you will report to the Device Team Manager.
The position is full-time and requires a certain operational proximity to the facility in Kista Stockholm, but free working hours are applied and the possibility to work from home on certain occasions, is possible. For this role there is also the possibility of working at the Coherent office in Germany, in Eching just outside Munich.
Our Expectations
We attach great importance to your personal qualities, but to be relevant for this role it is required that you:
* Hold a PhD in semiconductor physics, electrical engineering, or equivalent.
* Have a minimum of 5 years of experience in the development, reliability, and qualification of power semiconductor technologies.
* Have experience in eliminating defect tails of various reliability tests.
* Be fluent in semiconductor processing and device physics.
Also advantageous is:
* Experience in bringing new technology through AECQ-101 qualification
* Experience in gate oxide reliability
* Knowledge in SiC MOSFET, discrete packaging, and modules
In order to succeed and thrive in the role, we see that you are analytical, a problem solver, have strong interpersonal relations, and are a team player. Good communication and presentation skills are also important.
Interested?
We work with TNG Tech in this recruitment process. They are recruitment specialists in unbiased and competence based recruitment, which creates diversity and innovation in teams and contribute to a sustainable employment market. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter.
