Senior Release Manager
Arrowhead Game Studios AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arrowhead Game Studios AB i Stockholm
If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry working with us. What's more, we're a fun bunch of game developers, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?
We're looking for a Senior release manager
We're expanding our Release Management team and looking for a Senior Release Manager with an interest in build systems and platform processes.
In this role, you'll own and drive the release management pipeline by coordinating releases across platforms, refining processes, and ensuring submission requirements are met across projects.
Your mission is to ensure updates are delivered on time, meet quality standards and remain compliant across all supported platforms, while continuously improving how we operate and scale release workflows.
You will be
Owning the release management cycle across multiple platforms and projects, ensuring timely and compliant submissions.
Driving release timelines by aligning production, QA, engineering, marketing and publishing teams around deliverables, milestones and submission requirements.
Leading preparation of builds and documentation for platform submissions
Partnering closely with engineering to improve build pipelines, branch strategies and delivery systems to ensure stability, automation and compliance.
Running cross-functional release readiness meetings to ensure alignment, transparency and clear decision-making.
Proactively identifying risks, blockers and dependencies early - implementing solutions to keep releases on track.
Staying ahead of platform compliance and certification requirements across supported platforms and territories.
Contributing to the evolution of release standards, documentation and best practices to support scalable and efficient workflows.
Mentoring junior release managers or supporting the growth of team members when applicable.
Who You Are
To be successful in this role:
You have 4-7+ years of experience in release management, build engineering or related technical operations roles within game development.
You have strong knowledge of platform submission pipelines and requirements across console and PC platforms (Sony, Microsoft, Steam).
You have hands-on experience with version control systems, build automation and branching strategies.
You have shipped multiple titles or supported live service releases across platforms.
You are highly structured and capable of managing complex, multi-track release plans.
You are proactive and solution-oriented - able to anticipate issues before they become blockers.
You are a confident communicator who can lead meetings, align cross-functional stakeholders and represent release towards external partners.
Bonus merit if you have GaaS experience, have driven DLC or major content releases or are familiar with Steam admin tools and backend configuration.
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible. We ask that your application always include relevant work samples or a link to your portfolio.
We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
Practical Information
Scope: Full-time: 40 hours per week with initial 6 month probation period. Location: Office first and eligibility to work in Sweden is required.
We are a pet friendly office! You can expect to find dogs and occasionally some cats around.
What we offer
Arrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 140+ people, best known for our co-op titles. Despite our size, we remain a friendly and down to earth bunch, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together.
Located in the heart of Södermalm, in Fatburen in the middle of the Game Dev scene we enjoy everything Stockholm has to offer. The is a a lot of different types of activities immediately available on our doorstep.
Our talented developers are crucial to our success, therefore we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture. We're committed to open and transparent communication. Your ideas are welcomed, valued, appreciated - the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
We also have numerous work benefits for all our employees. You can read about them here! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7281489-1943934". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arrowhead Game Studios AB
(org.nr 556779-6544), https://jobs.arrowheadgamestudios.com
Södermalmsallén 36 (visa karta
)
118 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Arrowhead Game Studios Jobbnummer
9851942