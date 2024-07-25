Senior Production Engineer
2024-07-25
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Senior Production Engineer to join our Västerås team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
As a Senior Production engineer in Labs sample production, you will play a crucial role in overseeing and enhancing various aspects of production. You will drive projects, investigation and actions with the purpose to solve problems and increase efficiency in manufacturing battery cells. You will be leading in the optimization of current equipment and play an important role in solving quality problems. Your expertise will contribute to optimizing efficiency, safety, and profitability.
Key responsibilities
Analyse and evaluate production processes to maximise productivity of processes, machinery and workers reducing downtime, lowering cost and ensuring safety.
Lead improvement activities for production as they are identified.
Analyse process quality, cost and output performance by using tools like SPC in order to drive continuous improvement.
Assist in the design and development of new products.
Support in the development and modification of process documentation (BOP, FMEA and Control Plans).
Participate in and drive projects for new equipment.
Analyse all facets of production, identify bottlenecks, and recommend improvements.
Initiate and drive problem solving workshops by using methods like DoE, 5W and 8D.
Combine root cause analysis over several process steps.
Establish safety procedures and protocols that prioritize workers' well-being and minimize environmental impact.
Requirements
Bachelor or master's degree of Science in Chemical Engineering, Production Engineering, Mechanical Battery technology, Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
6+ years of relevant work experience in highly automated production. Experience from industries like batteries, automotive, semiconductors or electronics.
Extensive successful track record of leading process improvement projects in a production factory.
Strong knowledge of battery manufacturing process and battery product requirements.
Detailed knowledge of Yield, OEE, continuous improvement work and cost reduction.
Experience in operating standardized documents and error prove methods for battery manufacturing operation.
Extended knowledge regarding problem solving methods and root cause analysis techniques.
Excellent English written and verbal skills.
Specific skills
High execution orientated.
Ability to work under extreme high pressure and tight deadlines.
Excellent task and time management
Having multi technology competence and advanced process comprehension
Ability to motivate and enable a high-performance organization.
Personal success factors
Flexible and communicative personality Highly organized and result driven.
Passionate about technology and innovation
Shows grit and determination in finding the best situational solutions.
Has a can do-attitude
Analytical mindset
Driven and motivated
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
