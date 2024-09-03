Senior Product Manager
At Rovio you will get to work with multiple groundbreaking IP's including one of the most famous game IP's in the world: Angry Birds! We craft joy with player-focused gaming experiences that last for decades. In order to do that, we know that people need to bring their own joy to what we do. That's why we value work-life balance, say no to crunch culture, and welcome people from all walks of life to join the flock. Today, we are a proud team of 500+ caring and talented professionals representing over 50 different nations.
We trust our teams to work autonomously by providing them the right tools and level of responsibility. We believe in our teams to remain creative and to keep learning - as well as ensuring everyone has opportunities for personal growth.
Our Stockholm studio has built one of the largest comebacks in the gaming industry - Angry Birds 2! We take pride in our culture that helped make this game a success, where anything can be changed and everything is tested.
We are now looking for a Senior Product Manager to join the Angry Birds 2 team in our vibrant studio in the centre of Stockholm, Sweden.
If you love building and improving F2P games based on deep player understanding, are passionate about data driven development, get excited about designing performant features, and would like to work and collaborate with uncommonly dedicated professionals - apply now!
Not in Sweden? We provide relocation support.
You will have impact and fun at work by:
Planning, prioritising, and running feature development efforts for an area of the game all while ensuring an outstanding player experience
Driving improvements to business performance for both new and existing features based on your knowledge of engagement & monetization mechanics, player behaviour, and F2P game design
Analysing the game metrics and proactively identifying and implementing optimizations to improve the player experience and core financial performance keeping in mind the needs of a mature F2P game
Supporting the Game Lead by providing input on the strategic direction for Angry Birds 2 overall
Being responsible for the A/B testing process helping to validate hypotheses and translating the results into actions that help steer our games into the right direction
Constantly bringing an outside-in view and deep market expertise by benchmarking competitors and identifying new & promising practices from the leading games in the market
Experience and skills we are looking for:
Experience working as a Product Manager with live F2P mobile titles
Deep understanding of F2P live-ops, economy, and game design and eagerness to learn about Angry Birds players
Track record of crafting F2P features that drive increases to retention, engagement, and monetization
Experience in tuning and balancing live-ops features to drive sustainable long-term performance
Experience with defining strategy and the ability to translate overall strategy into a roadmap that creates product growth
Strong analytical capabilities paired with the drive to analyse game data with the assistance of game analysts
Interview process:
First meeting: A short call with a TA Partner to talk about the specifics of the role and your past work experience.
Call with a Hiring manager: We will be talking about your skills and background and what to learn what motivates you.
Assignment: We'd like to learn more about your hard skills through a relevant task, which takes a few hours.
Technical interview: We will invite you to present the assignment results to the team for an in-depth conversation.
Final round: You will meet a few members of the game team. Our aim is to get a clear overview of your skills, how you would contribute to our working culture, and where we can help you develop.
Please send your CV in English. We look forward to talking to you.
Rovio's Stockholm Studio is the studio behind the hugely popular Angry Birds 2, the bigger, badder and birdier sequel to the global phenomenon Angry Birds. The studio is dedicated to making the Angry Birds 2 game experience ever more exciting for players, developing continual improvements, as well as running world class live ops every day.
In addition to Angry Birds 2, Stockholm studio is actively developing new titles with the Angry Birds brand as well as new original IPs. Our approach is to focus on highly accessible yet innovative cores paired with Rovio's light-hearted aesthetic. At the same time, we still aim to deliver a deep meta that can keep players engaged for decades. Our development is driven by our players as we push to become masters of our genre. We use data to provide insights into our players' needs, and we always strive for improvement through continual iteration.
Our ambitious teams are full of passionate gamers who are eager to leave their mark.
