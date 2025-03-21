Senior Product Manager
2025-03-21
Rovio is part of the SEGA family and world famous for our flagship IP Angry Birds - want to know more about Rovio as an employer? Click here.
Our Stockholm studio has built one of the largest comebacks in the gaming industry - Angry Birds 2! We take pride in our culture that helped make this game a success, where anything can be changed and everything is tested.
We are now looking for a Senior Product Manager to join the Angry Birds 2 team in our vibrant studio in the centre of Stockholm, Sweden.
If you love building and improving F2P games based on deep player understanding, are passionate about data driven development, get excited about designing performant features, and would like to work and collaborate with uncommonly dedicated professionals - apply now!
Not in Sweden? We provide relocation support.
You will have impact and fun at work by:
Plan, prioritize, and manage future feature development efforts in collaboration with the game team.
Support the game leadership by providing input on the roadmap for AB 2.
Drive high-quality improvements to the business performance of new and existing features in the early game while considering the needs of a mature F2P game.
Analyze game metrics (including in-game data, retention, engagement, and monetization) to proactively identify and implement optimizations that enhance the player experience and core financial performance.
Bring an outside-in perspective and deep market expertise by benchmarking competitors and identifying new and promising practices.
Own the A/B testing process to enable continuous iteration, allowing the team to validate hypotheses and translate results into actionable learnings that help steer the game in the right direction.
Experience and skills we are looking for:
Solid experience working as a Product Manager with multiple live F2P titles.
Deep understanding of F2P economy and game design.
Comfortable with strategy building and capable of translating strategy into roadmap items.
Ability to identify opportunities for growth and improvement.
Strong analytical skills (e.g., Excel, dashboard utilization) with the ability to analyze data independently.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Understanding of the different needs of a game in soft launch versus one that has been live for years.
Self-starter with the ability to tackle problems independently.
Deep interest in understanding player behavior and needs.
We welcome applicants to use the name they want to be addressed by in the application form, regardless of whether it is their legal name.
