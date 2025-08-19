Senior Process Engineer
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cepheid, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
At Cepheid, we are passionate about improving health care through fast, accurate, molecular diagnostic systems and tests. As a member of our team, you'll get to make an immediate, measurable impact on a global scale, within an environment that fosters career growth and development. Our mission drives us to develop groundbreaking solutions for the world's most complex health challenges. Together, we bring MORE change to the world.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Senior Process engineer is responsible for leading the development and ongoing enhancement of both new and existing processes and equipment.
In this role you will serve as the primary engineering liaison to Operations throughout all stages of product and equipment life cycles.
This position is part of the Engineering team focused on our reagent on board filling lines and will be located in our Solna manufacturing site.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Lead validation activities for new and existing equipment and processes in the manufacturing area. This includes creating user requirements specifications, validation and production documentation, and conducting risk assessments (d/pFMEA) for processes and equipment.
Implementing and supporting continuous improvements to new and existing processes and equipment within automated filling lines.
Participating in or leading product and process development teams that specify, build, test, and evaluate product and process designs to enhance efficacy, reliability, serviceability, manufacturability, and cost management.
Identifying opportunities to improve manufacturing processes by structuring, developing, and analyzing production data.
Lead root cause analysis for process and production nonconformities.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor or Master of Science in Process/Manufacturing Engineering or related field.
7+ years of relevant professional experience.
Strong Problem-solving ability, including demonstrated ability to effectively design, execute, report on, and draw conclusions from experiments.
Proficient in validation of equipment and processes.
Skilled in risk analytics tools (p/dFMEA) and creating User Requirement specifications.
Experience analyzing and drawing conclusions from production data using Power BI or similar software.
Excellent communication, written and oral presentation skills in English.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Six Sigma Black belt certification.
Experienced in using and creating P&I Diagram.
