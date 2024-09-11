Senior Process Engineer
2024-09-11
Job DescriptionWe are seeking a highly skilled Senior Process Engineer to join our client's Engineering Department, located just south of Stockholm. This role offers a technically challenging and stimulating work environment, where you will play a key part in advancing the investment portfolio to meet critical goals in safety, profitability, and sustainability.
With a genuine passion for both technology and people, we believe you are someone who is constantly eager to learn and adapt to new working methods. You bring a strong commitment to safety in everything you do. To thrive in this role, it's crucial that you are an excellent communicator, capable of maintaining composure and fostering collaboration even in high-pressure situations. Your ability to inspire teamwork and build trust, combined with your strong drive and self-awareness, enables you to actively contribute to the continuous improvement of both safety and production processes.
Qualifications Master of Science in Chemical Engineering or equal
A solid experience from process industry
High proficiency in process design calculations
Experience of environment and sustainability-work
Fluency in English and preferably in Swedish
Meritorious with experience of simulation tools
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life
Admission and ApplicationFull time, office hours. Our client wishes to start immediately and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-09-19 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Application deadline is 2024-09-18. Ersättning
