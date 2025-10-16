Senior Process Development Engineer - Automation
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2025-10-16
The opportunity
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is to advance a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact on our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Are you passionate about cutting-edge technology and innovation? We are seeking a talented Automation Process Engineer to join our dynamic team in Ludvika. If you have a knack for integrating advanced systems and a drive to optimize industrial processes, this opportunity is for you!
The production organization for surge arresters is currently planning for an increased digitalization of all the production processes. In this work a process engineer in automation will be crucial. The implementation and connectivity of equipment as well as shaping up the current robots and vision systems in various projects will be included.
How you'll make an impact
Lead the implementation strategy of automation in SA for the future, in cooperation with other fields of profession.
Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives to increase efficiency and reduce environmental impact in our production.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deploy and optimize robots in various industrial applications.
Ensure the implementation of connecting signals to a SCADA-system or any other system used for process overview.
Specialized in automation with an extra focus on programming of ABB robots (S4 up until Omnicore).
Knowledge of digital twins and experience of the Robot Studio is desirable as well as 3D layout programs.
Knowledge of programming equipment in PLC
Participate in research and development projects to drive technological advancements in the field.
Your background
Minimum Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Automation, or a related field.
Proven experience in working with ABB robots, vision systems and digital twins.
Experience of 5+ years from automation in industry
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment
Proficient in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Minimum B-driving license
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Lotta Nedar, lotta.nedar@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Lotta Nedar, lotta.nedar@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107 38 25 17; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Michael Fosselius +46 107 38 46 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
