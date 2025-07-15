Senior Power Electronics Engineer
2025-07-15
Huawei's Stockholm Digital Power Lab (Stockholm Research Center) is responsible for Digital Power Advanced Technology Research, Architecture Evolution Design and Strategic Technology Planning. Now we are looking for a small and medium power conversion expert with strong knowledge on Power Electronics Technology, simulation and design, and Digital control. In this position you will be responsible for leading and executing the technology roadmap development for next generation telecom power, EV charger product architecture and converter structures including different product forms, such as natural cooling and fan cooling telecom power supply, PV and battery telecom power supply system, xx kW EV Charger system, energy storage system.
Requirements:
More than 6 years' R&D experience in the Power Electronics/Electrical and Electronic Engineering (or similar) field industry, rich experience in telecom power, EV charger industry or similar field is better. PHD degree is better.
Deep insights into technology trends, industrial trends and can contribute competitive ideas to achieve a top technical performance;
Highly motivated and interested in innovative solutions and technologies along with willingness to lead technical R&D activities.
Deep knowledge of telecom power, EV charger topologies, modulation and control algorithm, magnetic design and simulation tools.
Good theoretical understanding of basic power electronic converter principles (such as AC/DC, DC/DC and DC/AC power converter, resonant type and no-resonant type), magnetic component designs, power semiconductor devices such as wide band gap devices GaN, SiC, and power converter control.
High-level self-reliance, autonomous and target-oriented work style with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Professional-level working proficiency of in English, and prior international and multicultural work experience is highly preferred.
Key responsibilities
Work with internal customers to identify and define power supply system requirements and needs to establish key technical competences for Huawei's future products and solutions.
Support in technology roadmap development for next generation telecom power, EV charger product architecture and converter structures including different product forms, such as natural cooling and fan cooling telecom power supply, PV and battery telecom power supply system, xx kW EV Charger system.
Lead and execute the research and development of novel telecom power and EV charger architecture and converter topologies which focus on Medium and Small Power products, such as 3kW, 6kW, 10kW, 25kW, 60kW, ....
Work with external R&D institutes and Universities on collaboration projects for developing novel promising technologies for relevant applications of Huawei Digital Power Product Line.
Lead the design and subsequent verification and validation of converter concepts in the R&D laboratories.
Generate novel ideas and protect them with IPR filing.
Participate international conferences/exhibitions of power electronics community representing Huawei for external communications and technical and industrial insights.
Occasionally travelling to Huawei China for internal communications, cooperation and business alignment.
Mentor and coach less experienced staff members.
For more information Contact:
Grover Torrico +46739208498 Grover.Torrico@huawei.com
Wenhai Yao +46739200812 yaowenhai@huawei.com Ersättning
