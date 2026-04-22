Senior Power BI Frontend Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-04-22
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, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a data-driven environment where insight, usability, and business value are central to decision-making. In this assignment, you will design and develop modern Power BI solutions that make complex data easy to understand and act on. You will work close to the business, turn requirements into clear analytical solutions, and help improve how dashboards are built, deployed, and continuously refined. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy combining visual storytelling, strong data foundations, and real business impact.
Job DescriptionYou will design, build, and enhance Power BI dashboards with a strong focus on usability and business value.
You will create visualizations that support better decision-making and make data accessible to different stakeholders.
You will translate business needs into effective analytical solutions.
You will contribute to high-quality data modeling and ensure best practices in visualization.
You will work with deployment and continuous improvement of BI solutions.
RequirementsStrong experience in Power BI, including design, development, and deployment.
Solid understanding of data modeling, DAX, and visualization best practices.
Experience translating business requirements into data-driven solutions.
Good knowledge of SQL.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines in BI development.
Nice to haveExperience with Azure Databricks.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7617713-1961579". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Malmö Centralstation (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9870533