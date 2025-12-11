Senior Platform Engineer (Frontend focused), Consumer Web Platform
2025-12-11
Wolt is looking for a Senior Frontend Engineer to expand our Consumer Web Platform team. The team is part of the Consumer Product group and is responsible for enabling the delivery of the consumer web apps - most notably wolt.com - that millions of people in over 32 countries around the world see when ordering food and other products.
Our client platform teams share a clear mission:
"Enable delivery and ownership of Wolt-grade Consumer Client Applications through engineering excellence and domain expertise."
What You'll Be Doing
Building the Foundation of our top-rated consumer-facing applications, ensuring high performance, security, and reliability at scale.
Enabling Product Teams: You'll provide a robust platform that makes it simple and fast for our feature teams to reach millions of users.
Driving Technical Initiatives around architecture, developer experience, observability, performance, and more.
Supporting Engineering Excellence: Champion best practices, improve developer workflows, and continually raise the bar for code quality.
Long-Term Thinking: Balance short-term deliverables with long-term platform health to maintain a maintainable, extensible, and secure environment.
If you love collaborating with multiple engineering stakeholders, focusing on the long-term quality of the user experience, and making life easier for fellow engineers, this is the team for you!
Feel free to check out the Wolt Tech Blog for more insight into our culture and technology.
Must haves
Proven expertise in building consumer-facing frontend applications, using TypeScript and React.
Deep understanding of modern web technologies and performance optimization techniques.
Track record of diagnosing and resolving complex performance issues.
Able to lead and drive technical projects and improvements across an engineering organization.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to write efficient, maintainable, and scalable code.
Strong communication skills with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.
Nice to haves
Experience with CI/CD pipelines, deployment processes, and cloud infrastructure.
Hands-on experience with frontend build tools, module bundlers, and performance profiling tools.
Strong knowledge of browser rendering behavior and optimization strategies.
Experience or strong interest in web observability (Datadog or similar).
Why Join Us?
Impact: Build and shape the core web platform that supports millions of users worldwide.
Collaboration: Work with talented engineers across Wolt to deliver real value to customers.
Growth: Take on complex challenges and grow your skill set in a supportive, forward-thinking environment.
Culture: Be part of a diverse, open-minded team that values creativity, autonomy, and continuous learning. Så ansöker du
