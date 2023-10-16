Senior Platform Engineer - ML Platform
2023-10-16
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalisation and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
We are on a journey together which means there is a great opportunity for having impact and be part of forming our way forward. You will play an important role in setting the foundation and creating our future organization.
As a Senior Platform Engineer in the ML Platform team within AI, Analytics and Data Domain, your mission is to work alongside other platform engineers in the team to develop world-class machine learning platform products. These products enable ML Product teams to follow organizational standards, to improve their efficiency and to reduce their time to production. Your responsibility will be engineering focused, with the aim of providing solutions for ML Product teams. These solutions include continuous integration and development workflows, model training pipelines, model serving and monitoring solutions, and reusable libraries. In additional, you will also be able to develop different technical enablement to enable large scale machine learning solutions, Furthermore, you will:
work together in an Agile team, designing and developing ML Platform solutions
develop different reusable technical enablement to speed up Advanced Analytics and AI product development, for example automate machine learning model training, lifecycle management of machine learning model, advanced data profiling and much more
Leverage the understanding of software architecture and software design patterns to write scalable, maintainable, well-designed and future-proof software
Qualifications
Our journey will lead to something new and exciting - we will test, fail and learn. You are an important player in this transformation; therefore, we believe you are adaptable, open-minded and able to work in an flexible environment with a non-prestigious approach. You are more focusing on the opportunities and solutions rather than the problems. Furthermore, we believe you are:
An experienced software developer (3-5 years) with strong mindset of building scalable and high-quality software product. You understand the challenge of design and implementation of large scale distributed system
Passionate about distributed computing and machine learning technology.
Excellent in programming in Python. Not only familiar with language itself, but also fully aware of best practices, code structure, design patterns, development workflow, testing etc.
You passionately test your code and follow test-driven development
Hands on experience in DevOps and automate software development process, like familiar with tools like Jenkins, Docker and Kubernetes, etc.
Experienced in at least one of cloud solution like AWS, Azure or GCP (Preferably GCP).
You probably have developed machine learning application previously, or at least interested with machine learning and data science
A great team player in an Agile team setup, willing to take different kinds of tasks to meet sprint commitment and to reach our goal together
Fluent in English
Additional Information
This is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm. There are endless opportunities to grow, regardless of whether you are interested in developing functional depth or business acumen. Just let your skills, ambition and imagination drive you.
At H&M we have a strong, value-driven culture characterized by believing in people, teamwork, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Here you can be yourself and develop. You will be part of an important transformation journey at H&M Group with significant opportunities to influence and make a difference. With the right mindset and ambition, you will find plenty of room to grow. We welcome your application regardless of gender, age, gender expressions, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, origin, or background.
Please apply with your CV as soon as possible. If you have any questions about the role, please contact TAP Tamara Matic at tamara.matic@hm.com
.
