Senior Packaging Engineer
2025-12-12
We are looking for a Senior Packaging Engineer for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is in mid January, 6 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Description of the Assignment
Structural Design and Layout is a newly formed team and the work is mainly focusing on early phases in the development cycle on the architectures for Geely Group. The team is creating packaging layouts (geometrical set ups, CV specs) for various architectures and vehicles.
Developing layouts and packaging solutions for future architectures involves many stakeholders, such as crash safety, NVH, Dura and manufacturing. The person needs to have a lot of experience in how vehicles are set up and how to integrate components and systems for effective architectures. Since the team are dealing with all components in the vehicle, a good understanding of how the components/systems work is beneficial. It is a must to have good communication skills and enjoy working in teams.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
This role requires experience (15 years or more) within vehicle integration.
Candidate should be able to take on tasks with high autonomy and be very familiar with how to integrate systems/parts in the vehicle.
Candidate should be comfortable to lead other functions (such as body structure, powertrain, chassis) so all systems can be fitted in the vehicle in a good way.
The work will be carried out in Catia and VisMock up, so candidate needs to be highly skilled in creating and handling geometries in these systems.
Personal attributes
The role requires a high level of responsibility. Also, a need to be flexible and have a positive attitude towards new challenges and changes in projects. Good communications skills to be able to bridge over different disciplines in a good way. Candidate should be proven to deliver solutions in time, with the correct quality needed for downstream activities.
IT/SW requirements:
Catia V5, VisMock up and Teamcenter
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in mid January, 6 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31
Incluso
Marianne Nilsson marianne@incluso.se +46 70 417 44 19
