Senior Manufacturing Engineer
2023-07-25
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a senior manufacturing engineer. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Ensure the most competitive suppliers for Manufacturing solutions are identified and selected, considering Manufacturing and systems strategies
Ensure supplier performance against Northvolt Deliverables covering all phases of the equipment and systems development and life cycles including TPM aspects
Co-Lead & Oversee the work-streams of our turn key provider in all critical aspects at their sites
Collaborate & orchestrate across all required internal functions within Northvolt to support supplier deliverables by being the focal point of contact at our supplier bases for commercials, project deployment and risk management
Maintain oversight and control for supplier cost securing a real time cost management
Oversee Project PMO and local procurement roles and Manufacturing Engineering experts to ensure project timelines, risks, cost and compliance to Northvolt's requirements and clear status reporting to the business
Required education/experience
Bs or higher level of education in Engineering
10+ years working experience in Manufacturing, Equipment Engineering, Automation or related fields
Excellent English written and oral skills
Track record of successfully industrializing automated equipment lines
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-25
