Senior Manager Electrode Development
Lyten Labs AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2025-10-08
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Labs AB i Västerås
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
As Senior Manager for the Electrode Development team, you will work around Li-ion battery cells with the focus on Electrodes. Evaluation and Analysis related works will be carried out toward the final goal of successful electorde incorporation in commercial and cell projects. The works will be carried out with the consultation of manager.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
• Managing Electrode development part to end up with the successful results
• Wide experiences and know-how to lead the electrodes technologies/engineering
• Responsibility for the electrodes from the development stage to the mass production including Quality control plan
• Leading and cooperating with the other departments and suppliers to implement best electrode technology into the projects
• Basic electrode fabrication and evaluation relevant with electrolyte properties.
• Responsible for identifying problems with electrode processes and electrodes and coming up with ways to efficiently resolve them.
• Technical and experiential know-how for process scale-up stabilization and production stabilization
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: Yes
Direct reports: Yes
Work environment responsibility: Yes
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• BSc or MSc in Chemical/Material/Electrical Engineering, and Chemistry
• Demonstrated expertise and success in the development of electrode technology
• Preferably 10+ years industrial experience in electrodes and cells
• Experience in electrode process
• Experience in scale-up of production (PP/MP)
• Experience in characterization and evaluation of electrodes
• Experience in design and development of batteries/cell
• Expertise in high-level analysis of electrodes
• Strong background from technical culture and proven engineering excellence in relevant field(s)
• Experience working with international colleagues and customers
• Must worked in multi-cultural environment
Specific skills
• Excellent English written and oral skills.
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
• Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour.
• Developing new technologies to improve the properties of electordes
• Cooperation well with suppliers to develop the best sample and catch up new technology
• Understanding well about mass production process
• Understanding well about mass production process
Personal success factors
• Highly organized and result driven
• Excellent in building trust and communicating Northvolts usp
• Passionate about people and in understanding their unique contribution
• Service-minded and determined to create a great candidate experience
• Strong understanding of cultural fit and it's implications
• Negotiation skills
• Shows grit and determination in finding the best possible people
• Has a can do-attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
• Humble mind in front of new technic Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Labs AB
(org.nr 559540-1885) Jobbnummer
9547815