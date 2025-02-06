Senior Lecturer in infectious diseases combined
Senior Lecturer in infectious diseases combined with employment as Specialist Physician/Senior Consultant Physician
Reference number PAR 2025/65
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
At the Department of Biomedicine, our scientific focus is on fundamental understanding of the body's cells - what they are made of, how they work, how their function is controlled by the genome, and how they interact with different types of microorganisms. Using this knowledge, we seek to elucidate the causes of different disease states and find new ways to diagnose and treat them. We also focus on direct studies of microbial agents, their virulence mechanisms and ability to develop resistance to antimicrobial drugs. We also conduct clinical research aimed at optimizing the diagnosis, treatment and management of patients with infectious diseases, as well as increasing knowledge of the epidemiology of infectious diseases and factors that influence it. More information about the department's activities can be found on our website: biomedicine.gu.se
Subject area
Infectious diseases
Subject area description
The subject covers acute as well as chronic infectious diseases in a national and international perspective. Focus lies on knowledge of prevention, investigation, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of infectious diseases. Infectious disease specialists often act as support to other clinical specialists, in the management of complicated infections. The subject requires in-depth knowledge in the care and isolation of patients with infectious diseases and rational use of antimicrobial drugs, but also a good knowledge of epidemiology, clinical microbiology and immunology.
Duties
The holder of the position should be prepared to share responsibility for the clinical course in semester 5 of the medical school program. In addition to teaching, this task includes convening the course steering group, leading the work on continued pedagogical development, and responsibility for the management, coordination and examination of the semester course. This will involve extensive collaboration and communication with other units included in the semester course as well as with decision-making, management and governing bodies within the Sahlgrenska Academy.
The holder should also conduct nationally and internationally competitive research in the subject of Infectious disesas, supervise PhD students and have the ability to attract research funding from Swedish, and preferably also international funders.
The holder shall perform clinical duties with extensive breadth and independence as a consultant or specialist physician in the field of infectious diseases (which is the clinical equivalent of the academic subject Infectious Medicine).
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in the Higher Education Ordinance and in the University of Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
According to the Higher Education Act, Chapter 3, Section 8, a combined position may only be held by a person who meets the eligibility requirements for both positions.
A doctoral degree in infectious diseases or another subject that the employer deems equivalent, demonstrated pedagogical skills, Swedish medical license and specialist competence in infectious diseases.
In accordance with the National Board of Health and Welfare's guidelines, applicants must meet the requirements of adequate knowledge in Swedish, Danish, or Norwegian to obtain a Swedish medical license.
See more info on the University of Gothenburgs homepage job opportunities.
