Senior Key Account Manager Emob
2024-07-03
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. Volvo Group is in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions. Electromobility is a growing organization in place to shape the future of transport. As part of the Technology Strategy and Planning function, in the Product and Range Management section, you'll help us accelerate our journey by developing our future Electromobility technology.
Are you passionate about strategies, having a role that is bridging between R&D and the customer demands to drive Volvo Groups' best in class Electromobility range? Take this unique opportunity, Apply now!
About the role
This is a strategic role where you will develop synergies and compromises between the stakeholder requests to enable an efficient Electromobility product platform. You will be Volvo Groups' Electromobility main interface to communicate product plans and road map towards internal customers and stakeholders. Furthermore, you will manage stakeholder expectations and targets towards the Electromobility product roadmap. By presenting and aligning technology, feature, product, and services roadmaps together with the Electromobility stakeholders - it is clear what and when to deliver to whom.
Additionally, you will be the driving force and representative in meetings with different Volvo Group brands and business units, balancing between collecting demands and presenting Electromobility plans and decisions. You have an innovative mindset and can easily grasp market trends, collecting from different sources and taking part in commercial vehicle conferences.
Additonal responsibilities:
• Clarify, iterate and manage stakeholder needs with regard to Electromobility project portfolio (incl. budget, capacity and timeline) and feedback Electromobility priority decisions respectively related changes.
• Collect high level customer requirements and document them for good overview.
• Review, contribute and approve requirements balancing during pre-study work.
Your future team
You will belong to the Technology Strategy and Planning function, Product and Range Management section. We drive and are responsible for the product strategies and roadmap, as well as to manage the Electromobility product and project portfolio.
The team is also responsible to collect and manage stakeholder requirements and secure synergies across all of Volvo Group's electric products, such as Buses, Trucks, Construction equipment, Marine and Industrial applications.
Who are you?
We believe that to be successful in this position you need to be a communicative networker, have a strategic and analytic mindset with the ability to generate ideas and have a can-do attitude. We also believe that you have a strong drive to realize best-in-class electromobility product range, the ability to initiate change and decide on facts. You are well organized and structured with the ability to drive things to completion, and actively striving to spread your market and customer insights and expertise to others.
You also have:
• University degree in engineering or industrial economics
• Min. 5 years product planning and product strategy experience in the electromobility ecosystem
• Economy / business background (ROI analysis, investment strategies, etc.)
• Application know-how (trucks, buses, construction machinery, industrial / stationary applications) and solid understanding of end-customer demands
• Stakeholder management (cross functional) - personal skills (communication)
• Proven senior leadership skills.
• Negotiation skills (customer requests, technical requirements, , technical solutions or introduction dates)
• Commercial vehicle regulations & homologation know-how
Meriting:
• Knowledge and experience of VOLVO group structures and processes
• Dedicated know-how and technology trends knowledge in the electromobility area
• Experience in electrical engineering
