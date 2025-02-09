Senior Java Developer
2025-02-09
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Our team, Product Costing Comet team are a dynamic team at Volvo Cars, focused on revolutionising the metrics of every car sold at Volvo Cars. Would you like to be a problem solver in an amazing organization serving one of the core areas of the Volvo Cars business? Do you want to help us innovate in product costing experience? As a Backend Engineer in Product Costing Comet, you will be instrumental in Volvo Cars' financial core by building services that provide information for steering and controlling. Our product team is responsible for solutions used for calculating all costs incurred when manufacturing a product or a service. Our mission is to provide accurate and timely data for analysis, in order to give management relevant data for decision making.
What you'll do
In this role you will drive innovation in product costing experience by developing backend services. We are a diverse product team of frontend and backend engineers working with Java, Spring Boot, React, NextJS and Azure. Other tools and components are IBM MQ, GraphQL, REST API's, event driven architectures with Kafka, Snowflake and more. You will be a part of a product team and will alongside with the developers
* Design and implement server-side logic and database architecture
* Design and implement integrations using different types of integration platforms
* Ensure application performance, scalability, and security
* Develop and maintain APIs for web applications
* Collaborate with front-end developers for seamless application integration
* Implement automated testing and participate in code reviews
* Stay updated with new technologies and best practices in backend development
* Contribute and improve way-of-working
* Take responsibility of your own work as well as being supportive to all colleagues
* Collaborate both inside and outside the tea
What you'll bring
* 4+ years of experience in backend development using Java and SpringBoot including data integrations to other systems and experience in designing solutions
* Strong knowledge of relational databases (PostgreSQL, SQL Server) and NoSQL databases (MongoDB, Redis, Elastic)
* Proficiency in object-oriented design, multi-threading, and asynchronous programming
* Experience with testing frameworks and unit/integration testing
* BS/MS in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field
* Familiarity with frontend frameworks, information security practices, Azure, Kubernetes, and Elasticsearch preferred
