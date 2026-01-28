Senior IOT Cloud Engineer
Leoware Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-01-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Leoware Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Askersund
, Malmö
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
About Leoware Sverige AB
Leoware Sverige AB is a technology-driven consultancy delivering advanced IoT and cloud solutions to clients across multiple industries. We support organizations in building secure, scalable, and automated cloud infrastructures with a strong focus on reliability, efficiency, and modern DevOps practices.
As a consultant at Leoware, you will work in close collaboration with our clients, contributing your expertise in cloud infrastructure, IoT platforms, and automation while helping organizations improve their technical capabilities and ways of working.
Role Description
We are looking for an IoT Cloud Engineer (Consultant) to strengthen our consulting team. In this role, you will be responsible for maintaining and evolving IoT cloud infrastructures, supporting backend services, and integrating security and compliance into modern CI/CD pipelines.
You will participate in client projects and initiatives, acting as a trusted technical advisor while delivering robust, secure, and optimized cloud solutions.
Key Responsibilities
Maintain IoT systems infrastructure and services
Deployment and installation of software and modules
Monitor, automize and optimize backend solutions
Improve process and ways of working
Supporting organization with AWS access and knowledge
Participate in projects and initiatives as IoT Cloud engineer.
Integrate cloud security controls and automated compliance checks into CI/CD pipelines.
Experience with Linux and windows administration. Bash and powershell scripting.
Manage Databases, AWS RDS, MongoDB, Kafka and Redis.
Required Qualifications
Experience working as a Cloud Engineer, DevOps Engineer, or IoT Engineer
Strong knowledge of AWS cloud services and infrastructure
Experience with Linux and Windows administration
Proficiency in Bash and PowerShell scripting
Experience managing databases and data platforms (AWS RDS, MongoDB, Kafka, Redis)
Understanding of cloud security, IAM, and compliance automation
Experience working with CI/CD pipelines and Infrastructure as Code
Ability to work independently in a consulting role
Location: Jonköping/Göteborg Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-27
E-post: mahesh@leowareit.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Leoware Sverige AB
(org.nr 559098-9058)
Odinsgatan 13 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9710456