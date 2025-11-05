Senior Internal Auditor
Do you have a passion for Lending or Trading & Capital Markets processes?
If you are interested to work with a broad range of business areas, from large corporates to private customers, this position may be the right one for you. Group Internal Audit is playing a crucial role not only as a 3rd line of defence control function, but also as a trusted advisor for the business. We are now looking for a colleague who can contribute and take lead in audits relating to Swedbank's Swedish Business Areas.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Evaluate Lending and Trading & Capital Markets processes including data input quality, assumptions, methodologies, and validation processes.
Assess Lending and Trading & Capital Markets governance frameworks to ensure they comply with regulatory requirements and internal policies.
Identify potential risks associated with Lending and Trading & Capital Markets processes and provide recommendations for mitigating these risks.
Work cross-functional with other GIA teams with different complementary competences and skills to cover the key risks for Swedbank's Swedish Business Areas.
Be involved in audits of Swedbank's international branches in Norway, Finland, New York and Shanghai as well as the subsidiary Swedbank Hypotek.
Prepare detailed audit reports documenting findings, recommendations, and management responses.
Collaborate with stakeholders across various departments to ensure thorough understanding and transparent communication regarding audit findings.
Stay updated on industry best practices, emerging trends in risk, and regulatory changes.
Provide input to annual and continuous risk assessment, planning and quarterly reporting.
Through audit engagements, assist senior management in identifying sustainable improvements towards transforming the Bank and helping it to reach its strategic goals.
Constantly develop through structured internal and external education as well as collaboration with GIA colleagues with different competences and skills.
What is needed in this role: Demonstrated experience (minimum 5 years) from working in similar positions in the financial industry, preferably from a larger bank, external audit firm or supervisory authority.
In-depth understanding of Lending and/or Trading & Capital Markets processes.
Familiarity with IFRS 9 credit provisioning requirements.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills; ability to present complex information clearly to non-expert stakeholders.
Strong interpersonal skills; being curious, courageous, maintaining high integrity as well as an adaptable mindset.
Good analytical skills, a strategic mindset with strong business acumen. Experience from using data analytic tools such Power BI is a plus.
Skills in project management with the ability to handle tight deadlines.
Detailed-oriented and rigorous, however not forgetting the big picture.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Administration and/or Economics or a related field.
Certification such as CIA, CISA, CFSA and SwedSec is a plus.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...be a part of a department with experienced colleagues with deep knowledge of different aspects of the Swedbank. Group Internal Audit (GIA) is a valuable tool for the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee in the fulfilment of strategy and goals, but also when it comes to strengthen the internal control, risk management and organisational governance.
GIA consists of ~75 employees in all our home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Our responsibilities cover all areas of Swedbank including audit activities in our branches in New York, Shanghai, Norway, and Finland. Our mission is to enhance and protect organisational value by providing risk-based and objective assurance, advice and insight. Our vision is to be a trusted advisor and to be the most attractive audit function in our home markets. We contribute to the Group's achievement of the Strategic Direction by evaluating and improving the effectiveness of the organisation's governance, risk management and internal control and in doing so promoting a sound and sustainable control environment and risk culture within the Group."- Lars Wålinder, your future manager.
We look forward to receiving your application by 21.11.2025.

Recruiting manager: Lars Wålinder
Recruiting manager: Lars Wålinder
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
