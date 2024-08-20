Senior Full-stack developer with Frontend focus
2024-08-20
Our Company
Keystone is one of the leading organizations to help students find the right education to pursue their dreams. While for education providers, Keystone offers end-to-end solution across the entire student recruitment value chain.
Backed by leading Nordic venture firms Viking Venture and Verdane, Keystone has an international staff of around 800+ employees spread across 15 countries around the globe, including the UK, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Germany.
About the job:
As a Senior Full-stack Developer in our growing team, you will become part of an environment where collaboration, team spirit and personal responsibility is highly valued. The position offers challenging tasks and good development opportunities. You will be joining one of our development squads and drive the evolution and improvementof our products. You will support your colleagues and help them to develop by means of code reviews, knowledge sharing sessions and individual coaching.You will propose and evaluate alternative technologies to support growth and increase efficiency.You will write great code that continuously raises the bar.
What technologies do we work with?
React / Next.js
Latest versions of .NET, C# and ASP.NET MVC
Data storage technologies like AWS Aurora, DynamoDB, etc.
Elasticsearch and Redis
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Continuous integration and delivery
Who are we looking for?
At least 5-6 years experience as a full-stack developer
Strong experience in common frontend frameworks, preferably withReact /Next.js
Good knowledgeof .NET Framework and .NET Core
Good knowledge about Rest API, GraphQL, Entity Framework, and different test frameworks.
Enjoys working in dynamic and autonomous teams
Willingness to share knowledge with the team and bravely dive into new technical as well as functional territories.
A great passion for building and delivering top notch products to our customers.
Meriting but not required, knowledge of Cloud computing on AWS and its serverless offerings
What can we offer you?
Ability to work with cutting-edge technologies in exciting projects.
Opportunity to work with a large-scale cloud-hosted solution.
Freedom to help, plan and lead system architecture decisions in a fast-growing company.
An international work environment with colleagues from all over the world.
Plenty of opportunities to grow within the organization.
Possibility to learn and educate through seminars, knowledge sharing sessions, relevant Tech conferences and our exciting Hackathon events.
Monday breakfast, regular team lunches, Friday beer, team activities and fun events.
Work-from-home flexibility.
About the team
The tech team works as an in-house tech department, based out in Stockholm. The responsibilities of the team encompass developing technical platforms and solutions to lay the ground for the rest of the business at Keystone Education Group. We are a rapidly growing company that is now looking for new talents to strengthen our team. Read more about us here: https://www.keg.com/
Do you want to join our family? Please send us your application by hitting the button "Apply here!". We are looking for someone who can start as soon as possible in our Stockholm office.
Keystone is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment for all employees. Ersättning
