Senior Engineer Powerplant
Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
CAMO Engineer - Powerplant
SAS Technical Operations is a team of 100 people accountable for the continuing airworthiness of the SAS fleet. It performs a wide variety of tasks including negotiating and managing supplier contracts, engineering, and planning maintenance.
The Engineering department within CAMO is responsible for the implementation of all applicable maintenance and authority requirements, monitoring of the fleet reliability, and maintenance budget of the aircraft and engine types operated by SAS. The Engineering department employs 42 persons working closely with the rest of Technical Operations, Flight Operations, Network Planning, Fleet Management, Finance, Aviation Authorities, Suppliers, etc.
Challenges you will work on
The Engineering department within the CAMO is looking for an experienced Powerplant Senior Engineer to join a dynamic organization and a highly reputable flag carrier. The right candidate will have the skills and personality to fit within a small, multi skilled team that is responsible for the Continuing Airworthiness, safety and reliability of the aircraft and components in line with the manufacturer recommendations and the regulatory requirements. In addition, the Powerplant Senior Engineer continuously contributes to improve SAS products and processes with cost saving initiatives to help our service in a complex and demanding environment.
As part of the Powerplant team you will work on a variety of engine and nacelle types such as LEAP, Trent and IAE. Your main responsibilities will be delivery and quality within Powerplant team. Lead, delegate and prioritize workload. Follow up tasks and workload in the team. Support the Team Leader / Fleet Manager with annual assessment as well as competence development of team members. You will work close with all teams in SAS CAMO as well with SAS Part-145 department. You are analytic driven and have experience to draw conclusions from data driven facts, you should have experience working in a similar operational environment and will have safety as your top priority, with sound judgement in both technical and financial matters.
To be successful in this role, we believe you should have:
• University degree or equivalent in Aeronautical Engineering
• Relevant experience of aircraft types A320/A330/A350 and/or B737NG
• Minimum of 3 years demonstrative working experience with Powerplant engineering
• Knowledge in EASA Part-M & Part-145 regulations
• AMOS experience is advantageous
• Skywise experience is advantageous
• Excellent communication skills
• Fluent in English - verbally and written
• Strong skills in IT systems and tools
• Ability to learn new skills
• Thorough and result focused, with a high degree of responsibility. You work in a structured manner and are able to prioritize tasks effectively. Your structured approach to work allows you to efficiently organize and complete tasks in a timely manner. Furthermore, you have a keen attention to detail and always ensure that safety is a top priority in everything you do. Your strong sense of responsibility drives you to consistently deliver high-quality results. As someone who takes pride in your work and values accountability, you are an ideal candidate for this role.
Other of Importance
• Applications for this position close 29th December 2024
• Start-date: As soon as possible
• The position is fulltime (100%) and you will be based in Solna, Stockholm
For questions regarding the position or recruitment process, please contact hiring manager at praveeni.wnelson@sas.se
or responsible TA-specialist at hana.shakib@sas.se
We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3306-43037590". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe Arbetsplats
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS Kontakt
Hana Shakib 00000000 Jobbnummer
9056530