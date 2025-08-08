Senior EMC Test Engineer
2025-08-08
Would you like to help develop a Lab test operation that's moving to the next level? We're looking for an experienced test engineer to take a leading role in improving our testing methods and strengthening the quality of our processes. Our operations are expanding, and we're working purposefully to meet higher demands for structure, traceability, and technical precision. You'll play a key role in future-proofing the Lab and contributing to our long-term development.
At our headquarters in Markaryd, you'll work in an international environment with a world-class product portfolio. You'll be part of the Product Development department - a high-tech development environment with around 150 colleagues specializing in mechanics, electronics, refrigeration technology, control systems, sound optimization, calibration, and more.
About the Role
In this role, you'll take technical leadership responsibility for driving the development of our testing operations in the EMC field. You'll work on improving testing methods and workflows, ensuring our processes meet high standards and comply with applicable regulations. You'll serve as an expert in EMC matters, supporting both your team and collaborating with other parts of the organization. You'll be clearly responsible for ensuring that our tests are conducted with high technical quality and deliver reliable results. The work includes both EMC and electrical safety testing, where you'll be directly involved in test preparation, execution, and evaluation.
Your Profile
• Engineering degree in electronics or a related field
• Several years of experience in EMC testing
• Strong experience working with electronic equipment such as oscilloscopes, multimeters, EMI receivers, power amplifiers, and programmable sources
• Solid knowledge of relevant product standards
• Strong analytical skills and experience documenting test results and writing clear test reports
• Ability to plan and structure work and communicate professionally with colleagues
• Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written
Additional Qualifications
• Experience teaching, mentoring, or leading technical work in a team
• Experience with VNA applications and RF test systems
• Previous work with heat pumps
Welcome to apply for the job
Do you want to work with us for a more sustainable future? You apply for the job via our website www.nibe.se
under "Vacancies". We apply continuous recruitment, so we would like to receive your application as soon as possible, but no later than 8 September, 2025. If you want to know more, please contact one of us.
More about us
We exist to provide the world with better energy solutions. Ever since 1952, we have worked passionately and goal-oriented to develop new methods for better energy efficiency. In this way, we play an important role in the global transition to a more sustainable society. Our products rely on the finest Swedish engineering. We have a strong market position and are making big investments for the future. Our company culture is family-oriented and entrepreneur-driven. It is based on a long tradition and a rich history where the watchwords are simplicity, humility and reliability. We take a long-term view of your employment and offer you a workplace with good career opportunities. Together, we ensure that you get an outlet for your talent, creativity and knowledge.
NIBE in numbers
NIBE AB is a modern and successful industry with a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion/year with approximately 1,500 employees in Markaryd. NIBE is among the market leaders in Europe with a product range that consists of the market's widest range of heat pumps, water heaters, solar panels, biofuel products, ventilation products, district heating equipment etc.
Ersättning

Månadslön
madeleine.johannesson@nibe.se 0433-27 30 00
