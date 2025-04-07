Senior Embedded Software Engineer
2025-04-07
Axis Linköping is growing at a fast pace and we are now looking for a new team member to a team focused on developing features and applications on Axis' powerful camera platform and its deep learning networks.
Who is your future team?
We are a team working with embedded software for our cameras. Our main focus is processing and data fusion of analytics metadata on edge, making it possible for the camera to describe what it sees. Metadata is used for searching for specific objects both live and in forensic search used by e.g. the police.
How we work
At Axis in Linköping, we work in small teams where all team members share and collaborate on all the tasks of a software team. In order to facilitate this, we are believers in methods that encourage that you are never alone when coding or performing other tasks. Some teams work with pair-programming while others choose mob-programming.
Quality is important to us. Caring about how to test software in an effective and efficient way is a key part in our work. But above all we care about our customers' experience. Axis' products are high-end, and the customer must feel that.
What you'll do here as an Embedded Software Engineer
Your main tasks as part of this team will be to:
*
Develop solutions for producing world class analytics metadata describing what the camera sees.
*
Develop features and applications in C++ on an embedded Linux camera platform
*
Work with Axis' on-camera deep learning networks and handling metadata streams from various sources
*
Participate as a dedicated team member in everyday teamwork
*
Work in close collaboration with our sister teams in Lund
*
Together with other colleagues drive continuous improvement of our development methodology including test
What we'd love to see from you
Besides having a big personal interest in software development and really enjoy spreading your knowledge, we love to see that you have/are:
*
Solid experience in embedded software development and quality assurance, mainly using C/C++/Python
*
Engineering bachelor's or master's degree in computer science or other relevant education
*
Curious to learn and searching for ways to improve how we work
*
A dedicated team player!
If you are familiar with any of the following, it's a great, but it's not a must:
*
Linux platforms
*
Deep learning neural networks
*
Computer Vision algorithms and libraries
What Axis has to offer:
This job is situated in Linköping, primarily on-site in our office in Ebbepark. We have a great working environment, supporting teamwork and modern ways of working. Beyond offering the prerequisites for growth and innovation, the office also encourages having a lot of fun at work!
We enjoy playing table tennis, Mario Kart or why not a board game? During lunch some colleagues play pickleball at Campushallen, whilst others prefer padel. Of course, we have coffee breaks and Axis-fika!
Fortunately, we also find time to dig into work and develop outstanding products and solutions that are highly requested by our customers. We work according to methods and principles established in software development in recent years, such as Lean, DevOps and agile variants. This involves constant learning and searching for ways to improve how we work. You can expect, and will be expected to, take part in discussions about architecture, writing the best code and how to ensure the quality of the product.
We are looking for more friends to discuss and hang out with, do you want to join us?
Axis is a company that realizes the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Ready to Act?
