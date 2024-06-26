Senior Electrical Power Engineer
Wasicom AB / Elektronikjobb / Linköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Linköping
2024-06-26
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wasicom AB i Linköping
We are currently seeking a Senior Electrical Power Engineer.
Job Description:
Electrical/Electronic Engineering involves the planning, design, development, testing, installation, and coordination of activities related to electrical/electronic components and systems, including automation. This role also requires coordinating activities internally and with other groups to achieve objectives that necessitate knowledge of associated functions and related engineering fields. You will use computers and selected programs to prepare reports and conduct analyses.
Responsibilities include independently performing various engineering duties that require judgment and the application of standard engineering principles and practices to achieve set goals. You will plan, conduct, or coordinate a range of complex engineering activities encompassing one or more engineering disciplines. You will also conduct or coordinate complex analyses and advanced technical studies, developing recommendations based on sound engineering practices, business considerations, and potentially legal and other agency requirements.
Background:
• Experience in electrical engineering or a related field (e.g., small power and lighting).
• Strong communication and problem-solving skills.
• Proficiency in spoken and written English.
Minimum Requirements:
• At least six (6) years of work experience in the relevant field and a bachelor's or master's degree, or
• Another technical degree with more than 15 years of work experience in the relevant field.
• Proficiency in the English language.
Tasks Include, among others:
• Leading the design and deliverables of small power and lighting in HVDC projects.
• Ensuring the quality of documentation received from sub-contractors in small power and lighting.
• Tracking and securing internal inputs and interfaces.
• Ensuring that the design of small power and lighting aligns with HVDC requirements.
Additional notes:
• Remote work is possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31
E-post: info@wasicom.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wasicom AB
(org.nr 559482-9359) Jobbnummer
8771536