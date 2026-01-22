Senior DevSecOps Engineer
2026-01-22
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach.
Our shared principles - Results driven, Client Centric, Empowering and Accountable - guide us in how we work, grow and succeed together. Join us and unlock transitions towards a sustainable and resilient society.
Job Description
We are seeking for a DevSecOps developer.
To manage such a challenge, we wish for a developer with passion for large-scale software development organizations and to ensure that software is developed in a safe and secure way.
The developer we are looking for should have a broad background of software development, preferably with background in SW Factory related areas. Competence within Cyber Security, CI Infrastructure, Active Safety or SDLC. The work will include development of/working with:
• Security signing software
• SBOM generation
• Leading software signing ceremonies (onsite in Lund)
• Threat modeling sessions
• Secure Development Lifecycle
• Driving and developing future security features
You will work in a senior team of 6 other team members. You will both work together with other team members and individually, so a strong will to learn about security-related development is needed. You should be analytical, creative, communicative, curious and is driven by finding new ways forward to deliver new solutions that give value.
Qualifications
Required skills & experience:
• MSc in Engineering, either Electrical, Computer, Physics or Software
• At least 2 years of experience from working in automotive industry
• At least 5 years of experience of security-related development
• Experience from working with SW signing procedures
• Experience of programming/scripting in multiple languages, including Bash/Shell, Python, C/C++
• High communicational and cooperation skills
• Ability to drive new topics
• Fluent in speaking and writing English
Nice to have:
• Experience from working with CI Infrastructure
• Experience from working with SDLC
• Experience of threat modeling
Additional Information
At AFRY, you will have the opportunity to develop your career within a large and well-established consulting company. We offer a stimulating and dynamic work environment where you will collaborate with experts and clients across various industries and technology areas. We are committed to supporting your personal and professional growth through continuous competence, development and training.
If you are ready to take the next step in your consulting career and want to be part of our successful team, submit your application today! We look forward to hearing from you and discussing the opportunities to work together to shape the products of the future.
We look forward to receiving your application. The last day to apply is January 31 , 2026.
Contact for questions:
Sofia Gårdmo, Recruitersofia.gardmo@afry.com
For all recruitments at AFRY, an ID check, reference check, and verification of education are always conducted as a standard procedure.
We kindly ask that staffing and recruitment agencies, as well as sellers of additional job advertisements, refrain from contacting us directly.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Ersättning
