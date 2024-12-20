Senior DevOps Engineer
2024-12-20
Are you a seasoned DevOps engineer passionate about building robust systems and driving development efficiency? With a keen interest in backend development and distributed systems, do you thrive in environments where technology meets innovation? Join our Tools Development team for Video Analytics as a Senior DevOps Engineer and take on a new challenge with one of the region's leading tech companies.
Who is your future team?
Introducing our talented team of software engineers! Our team is dedicated to developing and maintaining cutting-edge software solutions for Video Analytics, with a strong focus on backend development and DevOps practices. We are a collaborative group of professionals who work closely with cross-functional teams, fostering a strong and seamless partnership.
What will you do as a DevOps engineer?
You will play a critical role in ensuring the reliability and efficiency of our systems, working closely with our development teams to implement best practices for deployment, fault tolerance, and incident response. You will debug and troubleshoot complex system issues, mentor junior developers, and design and implement full-stack solutions.
Who are we looking for?
We expect that you have a strong passion for DevOps practices, with a focus on backend development and distributed systems. Key qualifications include:
* Extensive experience with web technologies, APIs, and distributed systems
* Solid understanding of database systems (NoSQL) and event systems
* Hands-on experience with containerization and orchestration technologies (Kubernetes)
* Strong understanding of DevOps practices and CI/CD pipelines
* Commitment to producing quality code and comprehensive tests with security in mind
* Experience with NodeJS, TypeScript, Python, Golang, GraphQL, or other relevant technologies
Highly valued qualifications include:
* Experience with Analytics and Machine Learning (nice to have)
As a member of our Tools Development team for Video Analytics, you will be working on developing and maintaining tools and platforms that support the development and deployment of video analytics applications. You will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and collaborate with experienced professionals in the field.
What Axis have to offer
One of our greatest assets is our focus on collaboration. We also know that good ideas can come anytime and anywhere and therefore we encourage everyone to contribute and be innovative. If you are a person who likes to make a difference, you will feel right at home with us!
The well-being of the employees is essential to us. We work actively with our culture where team spirit, equal opportunities for all and having fun are central parts. We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g., flexible working hours, breakfast every day, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle - just to name a few.
Ready to Act?
Do you want to join our team? Apply today, we evaluate applications continuously. However, keep in mind that feedback response times may be slower than usual because of the Christmas vacation period.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to reach out to hiring manager Carl Wiberg at
