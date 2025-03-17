Senior DevOps Engineer

Imagine someone asking you what your job is and with a confident smile on your face you say "I contribute to making the world a safer and smarter place".
If this scenario lights a spark within you, Axis is the place for you!
Continue imagining your best day at work - if images of team breakfast, a collaborative team, passionate people creating great software tools, lunchtime running, ... springs to mind, we have the job for you!
Who are we - your future team
Welcome to join our dynamic team passionate about data-driven development! Every day we contribute to improving our analytics data toolchain to ensure reliable results with confidence in the performance of our analytics solutions. Collaborative, spirited, and purpose-driven, we partner seamlessly with stakeholders and users to drive success - and enjoy the journey together.
What will you do as a DevOps engineer in our team
As a part of our team, you will be developing, commissioning and maintaining scalable software solutions for data collection, storage and curation, with a strong focus on backend development and DevOps practices. Our responsibilities include design and implementation of full-stack scalable solutions including debugging and troubleshooting complex system issues. You will play a critical role in ensuring the reliability and efficiency of our systems, working closely with our stakeholders and users to implement best practices for deployment, fault tolerance and incident response to ensure compliant and streamline operations. Of course, we also rely on you the same way as every member on our team to share your competence and perspectives so we continuously learn from each other.
Are we a match
We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive team, believing that different perspectives lead to better solutions. To complement our existing strengths, we are looking for you to bring your own unique approach and experiences. While we are excited to discover your individual strengths, some key qualifications we believe are beneficial to the team are:
* deep understanding of DevOps practices with a focus on backend development and distributed systems with proficiency in tools like Git, Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, and CI/CD pipelines
* commitment to implementing quality code and comprehensive tests with usability and compliance in mind
* experience with e.g. NodeJS, TypeScript, Python, Golang, GraphQL, or other relevant technologies
* solid understanding of database systems (NoSQL) and event systems with experience of web technologies, APIs, and distributed systems
* good analytical problem-solving skills to scrutinize and solve intricate problems with effective solutions
* nice communication and collaboration skills with ability to work cohesively with cross-functional teams
* experience working according to various compliance frameworks and regulations to explore best practices and tools for managing data privacy in workflows with respect to e.g. GDPR
* curiosity and passion for continuous learning to be aware of current trends and technologies
What Axis have to offer
One of our greatest assets is our culture with a strong focus on collaboration. We also know that good ideas can come anytime and anywhere and therefore we encourage everyone to contribute and be innovative. If you are a person who likes to make a difference, you will feel right at home with us!
The well-being of the employees is essential to us. We work actively with our culture where team spirit, equal opportunities for all and having fun are central parts. We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g., flexible working hours, breakfast every day, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle - just to name a few.
Ready to Act
Apply today to join our team! We evaluate applications continuously so do not hesitate to throw your hat in.
