Senior Database Engineer
2023-09-07
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank.
Job ID: 16711
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Application Management Team in Products and Private Banking IT Operations. We are a cross functional team that spans over both IT and Business, different skill sets and locations, where we work towards simplification, harmonisation, and automation, along with building and maintaining scalable and reliable services and automated deploys. Using the SAFe model, we are adopting the agile principles. Moreover - as a team - we are always open to new ideas and innovations.
We are looking for a Senior Database Engineer in our AWM & PeB Technology Execution team to transform how we present information to our external Customers. The person must be energetic, innovative, and service-minded individual who is technology savvy, gets pleasure through automation and enjoys challenges and working in a multicultural environment. Being a self-starter is key.
You will be part of Production Operations IT-team responsible for Maintenance, Operations, Continuous Delivery, Integration, and Release for Private Banking & Investment Center portfolios. We support the application development and are responsible for the daily operations of production services using ITIL framework.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
We have embarked upon a major initiative to provide customers with the power of real-time Performance Insights. The application has been scaled up to handle millions of new customers offering a great opportunity to transform our databases architecture and infrastructure landscape. Furthermore, the solution is launched in Sweden and will be rolled out to other Nordic countries making one of the most exciting projects in Nordea.
In this role as Senior Database Engineer, you will be responsible for:
* Debugging complex database structures including stored procedures.
* Understanding the code and logic behind the stored procedures to identify and fix issues.
* Optimize database performance by tuning queries, indexes, and schema.
* Troubleshoot and resolve database-related issues and performance problems.
* Collaborate with software engineers and other stakeholders to integrate database solutions into application development.
* Document database design, configuration, and maintenance procedures.
* Stay up to date with emerging trends and technologies in database management systems.
* You will enhance the application monitoring and self-healing capabilities of the applications.
* Train and mentor other team members especially our EDC partners on database best practices.
* You will support troubleshooting, root-cause analysis to enhance our incident and problem management processes.
* You will work closely with Product ART team to design, develop and implement a reporting solution which meets Business expectations and is self-running, stable and high-performance platform.
Your experience and background:
Tech Skills:
* Preferably 10+ years of experience in database engineering or a related field.
* Proficiency in PL-SQL and/or any other database programming languages.
* Strong knowledge of relational database management systems such as Oracle, MySQL, and PostgreSQL.
* Experience in database design and development, including data modelling and schema design.
* A strong understanding of SQL, including stored procedures, triggers, views, and functions.
* Familiarity with cloud database services such as AWS RDS or Azure SQL Database.
Business Domain:
* Good knowledge about banking domain and different financials investments offerings in the market.
* Knows about end-to-end transaction flows for different financials instruments.
Other Skills:
* Strong stakeholder management skills.
* Strong Project Management & Delivery experience.
* Having ability to effectively drive both IT and business with a common goal and on time solution.
* Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
* Ability to lead IT and Business teams effectively towards a common goal.
* Believe in one team sprit for quality and on time delivery.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application in English, no later than 21/09/2023. For more information, you're welcome to contact Pushpendra Singh Putrival.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
.
