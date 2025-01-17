Senior Data Engineer
2025-01-17
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
We are looking for an Expert Level Data Engineer to work onsite 100% in Gothenburg with our EV Automotive client.
The position demands a senior level expertise and in highlighted areas with proven background only. The idea is to support data platform development and operation. Data Engineer will be operating data platform and deploying the latest data products with infrastructure team, but also performing proper verification after the deployment to minimize the risk of system disruptions, data loss, and security vulnerabilities, ensuring business continuity and user satisfaction. As a senior data engineer, you will work with the data produced and consumed in the European region. Your expertise will guide and assist our stakeholders to access the necessary dataset they need to perform their work in the secure manner. This role demands knowledge of data warehousing concepts and ETL processes, along with basic understand of AWS and Azure cloud platform and software testing.
Tasks
- Design, develop and maintain scalable batch and stream data pipelines to ingest data into platform from various sources, use tools to automate and orchestrate data pipelines
- Develop and implement data processing workflows of cleansing, deduplication, and transformation processes to prepare data for data services
- Operate and maintain data platform with infrastructure team.
- Perform data platform upgrade test including regression test, security test, functional test.
- Implement checks and measures to ensure the security, accuracy, completeness, and consistency of data
- Set up tools to monitor pipeline performance, data quality, and system health
- Diagnose and resolve issues with data pipelines, storage systems, or integrations
- Collaborate with stakeholders to define data models and ensure the data meets their needs
- Provide technical guidance and data access support to data consumers and addressing technical challenges.
- Document data pipelines, architectures, and workflows to ensure clarity and ease of maintenance
- Design and maintain data models for reporting and analytics in BI tools
- Develop simple dashboard with Power BI.
Qualifications
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Technology or equivalent work experience
• Be interested in big data technologies and eager to learn new technologies.
• Good knowledge of data warehousing concepts and ETL processes, DevOps, CI/CD and software testing.
• Expertise with one of programming languages such as SQL, or Python.
• Have working experience of AWS (Redshift, EMR, S3) and Azure (Data Factory, Power BI service) data analytics services. Databricks will be preferable.
• Good at data processing frameworks like Flink or Spark
• Be able to use Power BI for data analytics and visualization.
• Be able to manage data platform with IaC will be merit.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family.
