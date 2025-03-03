Senior Data Analyst
The Data & Insights team's mission is to transform Trustly into a truly data-driven organization. We are responsible for every aspect of the data journey, from collection & modeling to analysis and visualization. We provide the whole organization with analytics artifacts aiming to improve our decisions, operations and the customer's experience.
As a Senior Data Analyst at Trustly, you will look at the breadth of our data with a statistical mindset. Through your analytics skills and proficiency in handling data, you will uncover patterns and provide data-driven answers to complex strategic challenges. Depending on the stakeholder's requests, you will choose adequate solutions to present your insights, ranging from dashboards in our BI tool to deep-dive analysis. In close collaboration with our data foundation team, you will be involved in building a strong and reliable data foundation that will support the analytics needs.
What you'll do
Taking ownership of entire analytical projects, from defining objectives with our business stakeholders to delivering actionable insights and recommendations
Perform in-depth data analysis to uncover trends, patterns, and insights that drive business growth and efficiency
Choose adequate analytical methods and tools to convey complex findings in a clear and concise manner
Continuously contribute to improve our Analytics capabilities
Actively participate in establishing the data-driven culture at Trustly
Who you are
A Master's degree in Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering, Statistics or similar field
At least 3 years of experience within the analytics field, experience with the payments industry is a plus
Having a high degree of autonomy and being able to work independently on complex analyses
Solid and broad analytical skills-set including the ability to use statistical methods
Solid SQL and Python skills
Experience working with BI tools such as QlikSense or Tableau
Excellent communication skills
