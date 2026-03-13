Senior Construction Manager
Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB / Byggjobb / Gävle Visa alla byggjobb i Gävle
2026-03-13
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Overview
Introduction
Cloud Operations and Innovation (CO+I) is the team behind Microsoft's cloud infrastructure, responsible for delivering global online services with security, compliance, operational excellence, and smart growth. Within CO+I, the EMEA Data Centre Delivery (DCD) team leads endtoend EPC delivery of Microsoft data centres across the region.
We are seeking a passionate, highenergy Campus Construction Project Manager (CPM) to help build and deliver the infrastructure that powers some of the world's largest online services.
The CPM serves as Microsoft's Employer's Representative, overseeing the construction of the shell, MEP fitout, testing, and IT fitout for one or more data centre projects on a campus. This position requires strong communication skills, technical depth in data centre design and construction, and the ability to lead in a fastpaced, highly technical environment.
This role is based near Gävle, Sweden, and relocation support is provided. Candidates must reside within 50 km of the Data Centre site.
Responsibilities
Role Overview
As a Campus Project Manager, you are responsible for driving safe, highquality, predictable, and efficient delivery across all assigned projects. You will set clear and ambitious goals, ensure alignment with EPC regional OKRs and DCEP schedules, and proactively identify and mitigate risks.
The CPM manages the full project lifecycle-from early duediligence and RFP processes through construction, commissioning, and handover. The role requires leadership across multiple simultaneous builds, ownership of large capital budgets, and the ability to break down complex programs into manageable deliverables.
You will partner with key internal groups including Real Estate, Design Engineering, Procurement, Finance, Global Supply Chain, Site Due Diligence, and Live Operations. This role demands high judgment, negotiation skills, strong analytical capability, and the ability to lead multidisciplinary, highly technical teams. The CPM also provides support for regional DCD initiatives and must excel in both strategic planning and handson execution.
Key Role Tasks
1. Site Due Diligence
Liaise with Microsoft stakeholders to provide early construction guidance.
Provide demolition, heavy civil, and constructability input.
Support development of early works scope and site logistics plans.
Review interfaces with live utilities (power, water, fibre, sewage).
2. RFP Management
Serve as primary DCD pointofcontact during the RFP process.
Lead design-construction interface development to protect schedule milestones.
Develop construction schedules aligned with regional SLAs.
Lead technical query reviews, constructability assessments, and valueengineering options.
3. Contract & Commercial Management
Review B5 Form of Subcontractor Approval Request Form processes for compliance.
Align with cost managers on contract variations and entitlement assessments.
Support Change Call Triage Meetings.
4. Construction Execution
Lead safety culture and ensure alignment to regional OKR targets.
Drive QA/QC program and maintain standards.
Ensure schedule predictability and SLA performance.
Oversee OFCI stakeholder management and resourcing.
Lead mitigation and acceleration initiatives to protect milestone dates.
Manage Campus PM team hiring, coaching, KPI setting, and performance management.
5. Project Management
Drive campusbased delivery solutions.
Analyze technical information and propose solutions.
Facilitate goalsetting, responsibility assignment, and performance measurement across project teams.
6. Technical Acumen
Review engineering and site plans; identify risks and gaps.
Provide technical recommendations to improve constructability.
Ensure alignment with organizational standards and execution procedures.
7. Change Management
Partner with CO+I and crossfunctional stakeholders to implement updated processes that enhance cost savings, cycletime, and efficiency.
8. Driving Results
Make databased decisions to deliver campusscale projects.
Champion project and team goals.
Foster crossgroup collaboration and vendor engagement.
9. Managing Resources
Oversee procurement activities and ensure adequate materials and staffing.
Evaluate resource needs for continuous project delivery.
10. Project Tracking & Reporting
Support reporting on scope, schedule, standards, and budget.
Provide insights, performance reports, and sitevisit documentation (e.g., photos).
11. Coordination
Participate in owner/architect/contractor and project meetings.
Integrate lessons learned into project delivery.
12. Goal Alignment
Collaborate with internal teams (Engineering, Operations, CSE, Legal, Project Controls, etc.) and GC/Subcontractors to align to program goals.
13. Safety & Regulation
Act as Microsoft's safety advocate across all campus projects.
Conduct safety audits, manage incident investigations, and ensure regulatory compliance.
14. Risk Mitigation
Communicate risk mitigation goals and track progress using dashboards and scorecards.
Support organizational and national safety objectives.
15. Vendor Management & Selection
Monitor vendor performance, compliance, and cash flow alignment.
Provide corrective action guidance as needed.
Lead RFPs, SOWs, PERs, and review pay applications and invoices.
16. Financial Acumen & Budget Controls
Develop costeffective delivery solutions.
Manage budgets, change orders, and financial reporting.
Collaborate with cost management teams on controls and forecasting.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in civil engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Construction Management or an equivalent engineering science OR significant related senior construction management experience in lieu of a degree.
Solid recent experience in construction management of large, complex projects Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB
(org.nr 556952-8150)
802 93 GÄVLE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Microsoft Data Center - Gavle Jobbnummer
9797834