Senior CI/CD DevOps Engineer
2023-06-30
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future
Within the Digital & IT Community, we have a clear commitment to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. Within Product & Machine Lifecycle Management at Volvo Construction Equipment, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, we learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
This will be you - your new challenge
You work in the intersection between business, technology, and user experience. You understand the end user, customer, and business needs, to secure that the digital product brings continuous value.
You collaborate with other parts of the organization, both in the Digital & IT Community, with the different business units and Group Functions. We foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with clear common ambitions, and we win together.
Who are you?
We believe you want to take your career to the next level, working with amazing people around the world. To be successful in this position we believe you have a university degree or equivalent and have experience in programming languages.
Furthermore, we believe this role requires experience from working towards digital product orientation and agile ways of working as well as knowledge of information technology trends.
In addition to this, you are a passionate believer in lifelong learning. You should feel energized by working both independently and interdependently, have proven skills in cross-functional collaboration and thrive in managing, foster, and enable both the perform and the transform angles of the job.
As the CI/CD DevOps Engineer you utilize your skills to drive automation and collaboration within the DevOps team. You will support and inspire to find efficient ways of working following DevOps practices so that teams can create and release regular updates of products much quicker than using the more traditional development model. You promote the culture that development, test, security, and operations are a shared responsibility for the whole team and not individuals. You support the team to work in alignment with directives, principles, and guidelines to secure high quality software.
You drive and coach DevOps practice adoption across application development domains to ensure an implementation for speed, quality, and resilience.
You have a logical, analytical, and creative approach to problems and the ability to communicate with customers, colleagues, and management to explain complex issues.
Some relevant tools and techniques:
Jenkins, Azure DevOps
Git, Bitbucket, GitHub
Artifactory, Docker
Terraform, Ansible
Python, Gradle, Bash, PowerShell
Chocolatey
SAST, DAST, Penetration testing, Black Duck, KlocWork
These are some selected competences you have:
Good social skills, as we are interfacing with people all over world with different cultures. High level proficiency in the English language
You like to learn new things and are not afraid to try them
You have an "Everything as Code" automation mindset
You know programming, in one or more languages
Experience with CI/CD tools, such as Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps, or similar.
Cloud resource management, preferably Azure Cloud
SW build automation with Configuration Management tools, such as Ansible, Chef, Puppet, SaltStack
Your key responsibilities while working at VCE D&IT:
Drive and Implement DevOps using Automation tools, Source Code Control, Containerization software, Configuration Management tools, Repository Management Software and Project Management tools
Work with DevOps teams to oversee and facilitate code releases or deployments on a CI/CD basis
Identify repetitive tasks that slows down the releases and supporting the automation of these to reduce team's workload and increase throughput
Structure and optimize release cycles by removing hidden time drains, and introduce new ways of moving the process along (new software, for example)
Monitor code production and report / provide feedback from production to reduce 'time to detect' (TTD) and 'time to minimize' (TTM) the errors
Responsible for implementing a security-focused DevOps (DevSecOps), keeping security central in teams work, including automation of key processes, release schedules and infrastructure design
Ensure that software meets security standards and ensure integration of security measures from the start of development
Are we a good match?
To reach our vision and deliver on our strong commitments, we need to pair "the will" with "the skill". That is why our leadership principles are behavioral based. The principles Lead with Passion, Perform with Purpose and Transform with Vision are our values in action, and they will strengthen our culture.
We create a sense of unity and trust by nurturing open dialogues and collective work. We build a work environment where diversity in expertise, opinion and culture is valued.
Are you curious and have some questions? Call us!
Amanda Imthurm Abrao, Product & Machine Lifecyle Management, Head of Subject Matter Expert Team, Phone no. +46 73 9028873
Helena Walldorf, Human Resources, Head HR Support functions, Phone no. +46 73 9022037
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Desired location for the position is Sweden, with flexibility to work in different cities and availability for occasional travel.
