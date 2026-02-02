Senior Android Software Engineer
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-02-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Are you passionate about creating impactful Mobile experiences on Android? We're looking for a talented and motivated Senior and Mid level Android Software Engineer to join our team and help shape the future of our mobile products.
In this role, you'll be at the heart of product development, collaborating closely with Product Managers, Engineering Managers, and cross-functional teams. You'll play a key role in translating business needs into high-quality Android solutions, all while adhering to industry best practices and maintaining clean, scalable code.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Design, develop, and maintain high-quality Android applications using Kotlin and/or Java.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and deliver new features that enhance user experience.
Write clean, efficient, and testable code following modern Android development best practices.
Participate in code reviews, architecture discussions, and Agile ceremonies to ensure quality and alignment.
Debug, troubleshoot, and optimize performance of existing applications to ensure reliability and responsiveness.
Stay up to date with the latest Android trends, tools, and technologies, and apply them to improve development workflows.
Ensure applications meet security standards and follow modern compliance practices.
Contribute to improving internal development processes, tooling, and documentation for better team efficiency.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Our product teams are dedicated to building advanced internal tools that support data-driven decision-making across product development. We focus on analyzing test variations, interpreting performance data, and delivering insights that help product teams optimize feature rollouts. By collaborating closely with cross-functional teams, we ensure that new features are launched efficiently and effectively. Through continuous learning and iteration, we contribute to innovation and excellence in user experience across the organization.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
2-4 years of professional experience in Android development. Proficiency in Kotlin (Java is a plus).
Experience with Jetpack Compose.
Solid understanding of Android SDK, Material Design, and Jetpack components.
Experience working with RESTful APIs, third-party libraries, and JSON.
Familiarity with Android architectural patterns (e.g., MVVM, Clean Architecture).
Experience with version control systems, especially Git.
Knowledge of dependency injection frameworks (e.g., Hilt, Dagger).
Understanding mobile app performance, memory management, and debugging tools.
Familiarity with testing frameworks (e.g., JUnit, Espresso).
Ability to work in an agile development environment.
Nice to Have
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines for Android.
Exposure to mobile analytics tools (e.g., Firebase, Mixpanel).
Published apps in the Google Play Store.
And people who have:
Problem-Solving Skills: A logical and creative mindset to tackle challenges and deliver effective solutions, even under pressure.
Collaborative Spirit: The ability to work seamlessly with cross-functional teams including designers, product managers, and backend developers.
Interpersonal Communication: A clear and thoughtful approach to articulating ideas, technical concepts, and feedback, both in writing and verbally.
Adaptability: Comfort with navigating change, learning new tools, and adjusting to evolving project needs.
Growth Mindset: Openness to feedback and a drive to continuously improve and grow professionally.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Staff discount card: Usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
H&M Incentive Program (HIP): Included in our HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
Competitive pensions: Collective Agreement and ITP pensions competitive to the Swedish market.
Generous vacation: 30 days' vacation, health care allowance, and good work-life balance.
Additional perks: Discounts from Benify.
Innovative Environment: Work with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.
Global Impact: Be part of a team that influences users worldwide.
Professional Growth: Endless opportunities to learn and develop your skills.
Collaborative Culture: Join a motivated team that values collaboration and excellence.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to the agreement. The role is a hybrid position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. We are eager to meet you!
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9718017