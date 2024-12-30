Senior Android Engineer
2024-12-30
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, all while building trust everywhere. We're all about bringing you smart services with a big social impact, keeping you safe from fraud, harassment, scam calls, or messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities and more than 400 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm and is categorized as a Large Cap. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth, and collaboration has resulted in consistently high profitability and strong EBITDA margins.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Tel Aviv with high ambitions.
As a Senior Android Engineer, you will play a key role in building and enhancing features that are integral to our product. You'll work closely with a talented team of Android engineers, writing high-quality, maintainable code while ensuring optimal performance and user experience. Collaboration is at the heart of this role, as you'll partner with various teams and roles across the company to align with shared objectives and contribute to the broader product vision. By following best practices and upholding high engineering standards, you'll help drive the success of our platform, making a meaningful impact while growing in a dynamic and supportive environment.
The impact you will create:
Collaborate with product managers, data scientists, designers, and engineers to build & A/B test new features using Agile methodology
Identify & execute larger tech excellence initiatives to improve code quality & health
Take responsibility for setting & maintaining high engineering standards and commitment to building products that meet user needs
Share knowledge & drive the adoption of best practices for Android engineering at Truecaller
What you bring in:
You take pride in writing readable, maintainable, well-tested, & performant code in Kotlin and Java
Deep understanding of modern Android development with experience supporting a broad spectrum of device models & OS versions
Expert in working with RESTful APIs, Kotlin coroutines, automated testing, & dependency injection
Passion for continuous improvement, learning, & problem-solving
Fluent in English, in speaking and writing
It would be great if you also have
Experience with Jetpack Compose
Experience in either MVP or MVVM architecture; even better if you know both
Interest in mentoring & coaching others
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented, and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing, and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, parental leave top-up, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone you most fancy within our budget ranges.
How do we work: We're an office-based company with the flexibility to work from home on Fridays.
Office life: We strongly believe in in-person collaboration and follow an office-first approach while offering some flexibility. Enjoy your days with great colleagues with loads of good stuff to learn from, and a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages. In addition, now and then check out the playroom for a fun break or join our exciting parties and or team activities such as Lab days, Running team, movie nights in our cinema, or a Geek lunch. There is something for everyone!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
