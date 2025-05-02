Senior ADC/DAC Engineer/ Malmö
2025-05-02
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are seeking a Senior ADC/DAC Engineer for a hands-on role in Lund, specializing in high-end measurement and validation of ADC/DAC components. The assignment includes work in a lab-based environment, driving test development, validation, and analysis in close collaboration with expert design teams.
Key Responsibilities:
Plan, execute, and document high-performance ADC/DAC measurements
Work hands-on in lab environments validating complex mixed-signal systems
Develop test automation software and instrument drivers
Collaborate on test board design and prototype evaluations
Analyse measurement data and report results clearly and effectively
Requirements:
M.Sc. or Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering
5+ years of hands-on experience in ADC/DAC measurement and validation
Excellent technical communication and presentation skills
High level of independence and self-drive
Strong collaboration experience in R&D teams
FPGA and microcontroller programming
Familiarity with test automation systems
Hardware interfacing and debugging
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at swathianantu@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
