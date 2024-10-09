Security Manager to Saab
Saab AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to develop security at one of Sweden's most high-tech companies? Security is prioritized, on top management's agenda, and crucial for competitiveness, profitability and trust in a challenging global market.
Your role
Saab is looking for security managers at Saab Business Area Surveillance.
As a security manager at Saab, you will work in an international environment where advanced security threats are part of the everyday business alongside complex business environments and projects with high business impact.
In your role you will be the primary point of contact for our business units in security-related matters. You will be responsible for analyzing and supporting the business in their risk mitigations and have the task of identifying and preventing diverse security threats. You will support the business handling external and internal security demands and be a key player in handling incidents and improving security awareness.
You will report to Head of Security Operations, Business Area Surveillance.
Your main tasks will be:
*
Security in all aspects of information-, personnel- and physical security
*
Risk management, including risk assessments
*
Incident- and crisis management, including incident investigations
*
Compliance management
*
Teaching, training and presentations
Would you like to know more about the Saab-life and the benefits of joining us? Read our People Philosophy.
Your profil
Required skills:
*
A university degree or equivalent competence acquired through work-life experience in security risk management, crisis management and/or similar
*
Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
*
Good problem solving and analytical skills
*
Several years of experience from working with security risk management, crisis management and/or similar
Desired skills:
*
Experience working with Swedish protective security
*
Experience working for government authorities or in a global company including understanding of information security-related issues in the business process
*
Leadership/management experience
*
Experience from working with incident handling and/or incident investigations
*
Ability to build and maintain networks and good relations inside as well as outside your own organization
*
You are a true team player, always focusing on the team's results.
Personal qualities will be of great importance and it is paramount that you are trustworthy with strong ethics and personal integrity. You understand the need for balanced security in a business-driven environment. As a security manager at Saab you are likely to come into contact with classified information.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Business Area Surveillance provides efficient solutions for safety and security, for surveillance and decision support, and for threat detection and protection, both for the military and civilian domain. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, combat systems, C4I solutions, and more.
Within Saab Security we have anchored a Saab-wide ambition to become world-leading in Security Risk Management and to be referred to by other Security professionals as the company having the best practices in place.
The security department at Business Area Surveillance is managed by Head of Security and Risk management and consists of competences such as security managers, site security, personnel security, security administration and information security specialists. You will work primarily at either our facility in Stockholm or in Göteborg and support the business units and their operations there. You will report to Head of Security Operations at business area Surveillance. There are currently no direct reports in this role.
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_24269". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
8945474