Security Data Engineer / Data Scientist
2024-02-12
As a Data Scientist/Data Engineer at Embark you will be part of the Security team focusing on creating a safe and secure environment for our gamers and all Embarkers to build awesome games. The Security team at Embark is a small centralized team being responsible for Information & Cyber Security and Anti-cheat.
The role of Data Scientist/Data Engineer includes driving our team to be more data-driven by using data at its best to prevent and to detect malicious events such as anomalies in our infrastructure and software's, cheaters in our games, etc.
You'll be working closely with other data scientist and data engineers within Embark to build a great data foundation and on top of that spending a lot of time deploying tools, identifying new risk areas, assessing telemetry, working together with game teams and backend teams and strategically driving our data efforts for using data to become smarter and better within the Security function.
Your passion for data, technology and games is what is driving you to great success. By being curious and experimental you aim to solve problems in a game-changing way.
Example of responsibilities
• Translate security data to technical requirements, then work with the team to ensure correct implementation
• Extract, analyze and communicate insights from infrastructure and gameplay data
• Work closely with stakeholders and game teams to scope and design security products and identify potential risk areas
• Contribute to the team with your mathematical skills and modeling abilities
• Research, develop and productionalize security metrics and performance indicators
• Design, develop, and monitor ML solutions
We would love if you have
• A creative and curious mind
• Experience working with Google Cloud Platform
• Experience working with either Hadoop, BigQuery, Snowflake
• Strong Programming skills in Python or R
• Deep knowledge of complex SQL
• Experience in predictive modeling and analysis over large datasets
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our " Open Application. (https://www.embark-studios.com/jobs/278181-game-maker-open-application)"
