SAP Test Manager
2026-02-06
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Job summary
The Test Manager oversees all testing activities in a large-scale SAP transformation program. This role ensures solution quality across SAP modules, integrations, data, and technical components. The Test Manager leads the planning, execution, and reporting of all test phases and collaborates closely with business stakeholders, IT teams, and implementation partners.
Key Responsibilities
Define and maintain the test strategy, plan, and quality standards. Lead test cycles including SIT, E2E, UAT, regression, and performance testing. Coordinate test activities across SAP workstreams, business teams, and vendors. Manage defect triage, prioritization, and resolution processes. Oversee test environments, data readiness, and test management tools. Provide clear progress reporting, risk identification, and go-live readiness assessments. Lead and support test teams, including business testers and SI partners. Increase level of automated testing in use throughout the SAP landscape Required Experience & Skills
Proven experience as Test Manager in large SAP ECC/S/4HANA programs. Strong understanding of SAP business processes and integration landscapes. Expertise in structured testing methodologies and test management tools Excellent communication, stakeholder management, and leadership skills.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
