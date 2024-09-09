SAP EWM Solution Architect
2024-09-09
Scania is undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a completely sustainable transport solutions provider. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success depends on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
About the Job
Scania is undergoing an exciting transformation to build a modern, data-driven IT landscape based on SAP S/4HANA. As part of this change, we are looking for a talented SAP EWM Solution Architect to join our Digital Core team. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a large-scale business transformation focused on building the Industrial ERP backbone to support new and existing business models. If you're passionate about working with business change development and delivering world-class IT solutions, now is the perfect time to join this journey!
What's in It for You
You'll be working in an exciting environment where we are designing the future IT landscape for production and logistics processes. As part of the SAP team, your contributions will be crucial to the transformation. You will be actively involved in setting up and enhancing the global template for warehouse management, as well as driving ongoing and upcoming project releases.
Additionally, you'll lead initiatives to explore available SAP products within warehouse management, identifying the best solutions for Scania. In your role, you will design architectures based on process requirements and the application/system landscape while ensuring the integrity of the solutions. You'll also play a critical role in defining requirements for customer-specific developments and integration needs, supporting review processes, and driving changes when necessary.
Our work environment encourages collaboration and innovation, so your ideas and suggestions are always welcome. Depending on your skills and interests, you may also have the opportunity to combine other tasks into your role for a more personalized and fulfilling job experience.
Desired Qualifications
5+ years of experience with SAP EWM.
Strong knowledge and understanding of warehousing business processes.
Proven experience in each phase of the complete SAP EWM project lifecycle.
Deep functional and technical expertise in the SAP EWM process area, with demonstrated knowledge of key integration points across SAP modules (e.g. TM, PP, MM).
Experience with warehouse automation technologies (e.g., conveyors, AGVs, Picking Solutions) and their integration with SAP EWM is an advantage.
Knowledge of SAP BTP is beneficial.
Excellent stakeholder management skills, working across different departments (business, IT, IT suppliers, etc.).
A holistic thinker with a pragmatic approach to problem-solving.
Experience in the automotive industry is an advantage.
Strong communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus).
What We Offer
Scania is on a journey with a strong purpose: to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. To get there, we have gathered a diverse team with talented and fun colleagues, endless development opportunities, and a good work-life balance. We work a mix of remote and in-office. Our offices are activity-based with many creative spaces in Södertälje, and we also have a new office hub close to the central station in Stockholm. Furthermore, you are offered an annual bonus, lunch at reduced prices, wellness contributions, and much more.
Application
Last day of application: 2024-09-23
For questions about the role, please contact hiring manager Andy Arens, andy.arens@scania.com
A background check might be conducted on the final candidate.
Last day of application: 2024-09-23
This is a full-time position.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
8887358