Sales Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Landskrona Visa alla säljarjobb i Landskrona
2024-09-24
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Landskrona
, Malmö
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Our company is committed to diversity and inclusion, and we are looking for a talented Sales Engineer to join our team. In this role, you will have the chance to work on exciting projects, gain valuable industry experience, and contribute to the growth of our company. We offer competitive compensation and benefits, as well as opportunities for career advancement and professional development. Our team is dedicated to collaboration and support, and we offer flexible work arrangements to help you balance your personal and professional lives. If you are a driven, solution-oriented individual who is excited about the opportunity to make an impact, we would love to hear from you.
Your responsibilities
Close engagement with selected Customers withing the Transmission and Industry segments
Taking lead in Commercial and contracts negotiations
Review and analyze the RFQ documents and identify the scope of supply, develop technical solution, and pricing
Interact with customers and provide them technical guidance on design related queries, ensuring positive customer experience
Collaboration with the Engineering and Supply chain functions, prepare RFQs, review vendor documentation
Work with our CRM system - Sales Force to keep data updated along the sales cycle
Managing customer meetings, customer satisfaction
Close alignment with operations during project execution
Living Hitachi Energy Core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You hold a technical University degree or similar work experience from the industry (customer or supplier)
You are highly motivated and know how to prioritize and work towards tight deadlines
Previous experience in commercial & contracts from composite systems
Required minimum 5 years of technical background from the industry segment
Equally important is your inner drive, and ability to get things done. For us, that means that you are a driven problem solver who eagerly takes on new tasks and enjoys the challenges of engineering and sales
Required strong communication skills in English, competency in Swedish is also necessary
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so do not hesitate. Apply today!
Recruiting Manager - Stefan Jönsson Winter, stefan.p.jonsson@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Erik Grahn, +46 107-38 68 71; Ledarna: Jenny Tillander, +46 42 37 70 77. All other questions should be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner - Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
261 30 LANDSKRONA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Landskrona Jobbnummer
8917803